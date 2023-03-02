Ravens’ Rashod Bateman slams GM Eric DeCosta after receivers comment

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman ripped into general manager Eric DeCosta on Thursday following the Baltimore exec’s candid admission about drafting pass catchers.

When speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, DeCosta was asked about misfires in drafting at the position, stating in part, “If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers.”

“There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We’ve never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it’s not for a lack of effort,” DeCosta said, according to “The Vault” podcast.

“We’re gonna keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we’re gonna hit the ball out of the park.”





The comments didn’t go unnoticed by Bateman, Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2021, who lambasted DeCosta in a since-deleted tweet.

“How bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8,” Bateman wrote, referencing quarterback Lamar Jackson.

” …Blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen.. ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason.”





Bateman has endured injuries throughout the first two years of his NFL career, most recently in November, when he underwent season-ending foot surgery.

The 23-year-old wideout followed up his previous comment Thursday with two additional tweets, “Since we speakn,” and “My apologies.”

It’s been a dramatic offseason for the Ravens, who are well aware that the clock is ticking on contract negotiations with Jackson, 26.





“We want Lamar here,” DeCosta said Wednesday at the combine. “We think he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league.”

Jackson, a former first-round pick, allegedly rejected a five-year, $250 million extension prior to the start of last season.

DeCosta said he is “hopeful that we will get a deal done before that happens.”

The Ravens have until March 7 to franchise tag Jackson. Free agency begins on March 15.