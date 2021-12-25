After backup quarterback Tyler Huntley landed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, Josh Johnson will lead the Ravens against the Bengals on Sunday.

For the first time since 2015, when Joe Flacco, Matt Schaub, Jimmy Clausen and Ryan Mallett each started for Baltimore, the Ravens will be starting three quarterbacks in one season.

Huntley was originally slated to start in place of Lamar Jackson, who missed practice all week due to an ankle injury. As the Ravens traveled to Cincinnati, Baltimore announced that Jackson didn’t join them for the Week 16 matchup. After reports confirmed that Huntley tested positive for COVID-19 , the Ravens are being forced to rely on Johnson, who they signed on Dec. 15.

Baltimore signed Johnson from the Jets’ practice squad about 10 days ago and he is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster. Although he hasn’t started a game in three years, Johnson came in off the bench three times this season as a member of the Jets.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ QB depth chart for Week 16.

Ravens QB depth chart

1. Josh Johnson

Despite being picked up by the Ravens on Dec. 15, Johnson, 35, is expected to lead Baltimore against Cincinnati. He will be thrown straight into the fire as the Ravens are preparing to battle the Bengals for a playoff spot.

Johnson participated in three games for the Jets this season, including the Jets’ 34-31 win against the Bengals during Week 7. He completed two passes for 17 yards against Cincinnati, while he completed 27 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 45-30 loss to the Colts.

After making appearances in both the United Football League and Alliance of American Football, as well as the NFL, Johnson will start in the NFL for the first time since 2018 when he started three games for Washington.

2. Kenji Bahar

Although he has yet to start a game in the NFL, rookie Kenji Bahar signed with the Baltimore practice squad on Saturday. Bahar, 24, will be elevated to the active roster ahead of the matchup against the Bengals to serve as a backup for Johnson.

After graduating from Monmouth, the Baltimore native spent some time with the Ravens during the preseason. He signed with the Ravens after backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a back injury in August. During the first preseason game, Bahar completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with one interception, and rushed four times for 25 yards during the Ravens’ 17-14 victory against the Saints.

Who is the Ravens’ emergency QB?

If the Ravens have to use an emergency quarterback, punter Sam Koch could get the nod. It won’t likely come to that but, if it does, ESPN listed Koch as the Ravens’ emergency quarterback. The 39-year-old has completed all seven of his career pass attempts for 82 yards.