Ravens plan to use QBs Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown vs. Bengals

John Harbaugh has declined to name a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Bengals. But the starter may not matter, since the Ravens are planning to use two quarterbacks, according to NFL Network.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a Grade 2 PCL strain, both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown are expected to see action. Huntley has been dealing with shoulder tendinitis and a wrist injury, although he practiced fully on Friday. Brown started in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Tyler Huntley is dealing with injury issues of his own ahead of Sunday’s tilt with the Bengals. Getty Images

Huntley is the more mobile of the two, giving the Ravens a different look.

“Just excited to get back out there after missing one week,” Huntley said this week. “It’s a privilege to go out there and play football and I appreciate it.”

The Ravens will obviously miss Jackson. They closed the season by going 2-3 without him, which included an ugly 27-16 setback to Cincinnati last Sunday. The Ravens failed to score more than 17 points in any of the five games Jackson missed.

Anthony Brown started last week against Cincinnati and will see action against them again on Sunday. Getty Images

There is speculation that Jackson, whose contract expires at the end of the season, may have played his last game for Baltimore, which was unable to figure out an extension before the seasons began.