Ravens offered Odell Beckham Jr. a contract

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are beginning to heat up as the Ravens offered the All-Pro receiver a contract this week, according to Adam Schefter.

This offer comes amid chatter that the Jets are the favorite to sign Beckham after their informal meeting last week.

“The love was there, good meeting,” Beckham Jr. told CBS Sports last week after his meeting with Baltimore. “[A lot of] people and teams I bumped into.”

He is reportedly seeking a one-year deal for $15 million.

It is unclear what amount the Ravens have offered the 30-year-old receiver but given their remaining $6.1 million in cap space, it might not be exactly what Beckham Jr. is hoping for.





Odell Beckham Jr. last appeared in the 2022 Super Bowl where he caught the game’s first touchdown pass before tearing his ACL, sidelining him last season Getty Images

With Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore a massive question mark — the QB went public with his trade request amid a contract standoff — the team is possibly trying to add weapons to convince him to stay

The Ravens already signed veteran receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year $3.3 million deal in their lone free agency move so far.

Beckham Jr. had 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams during their Super Bowl run in 2021.





Odell Beckham was offered a contract by the Ravens, though it remains to be seen if they have the room to fit him. AP

He’s been vocal on Twitter about his reported contract requests — he denied a report that he’s looking for $20 million annually.

According to ESPN, a deal in the $10 million to $12 million range “seems more likely,” with incentives potentially bringing a deal closer to Beckham’s reported ask.

The Jets held a “very informal” chat with Beckham at the NFL meetings in late March, with the wideout also talking to Rams GM Les Snead and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.