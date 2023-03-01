Ravens know Lamar Jackson contract situation is getting dire

INDIANAPOLIS — Lamar Jackson wants a new fully guaranteed contract, but the Ravens still can’t fully guarantee he will be on the roster next season.

About two years into “a tough negotiation” with the 2019 NFL MVP, general manager Eric DeCosta said that the Ravens still are preparing for every possible outcome, which seems to include both types of franchise tag, a trade and the preference of finding mutual ground on an extension among the “four, five or six” different scenarios under consideration.

“We’re always preparing for every contingency,” DeCosta said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “In this business, you get surprised daily, so you have to be prepared for any situation, what that means, what the [salary] cap looks like, what players are available.”

Head coach John Harbaugh spends “as little [time] as possible” thinking about life without Jackson, should contract talks break down.

To that end, the search for a new offensive coordinator included 14 candidates before settling on Todd Monken, and “all those interviews were based on Lamar being the quarterback.”

“He’s my quarterback, he’s my guy, I love him,” Harbaugh said. “It’s never easy, but I’m fervently hopeful and can’t wait for it to get done.”





Lamar Jackson on the Ravens sidelines during a Jan. 1, 2023 game between the Ravens-Steelers. Getty Images

The Ravens, who currently have $25.9 million of salary-cap space, have until March 7 to tag Jackson with a one-year contract, and DeCosta is “hopeful that we will get a deal done before that happens.”

If the exclusive tag is used to block other teams, it will cost $45 million.

If the non-exclusive tag is used, it will cost $32.4 million, but a team could sign Jackson away at the cost of two first-round draft picks, which likely is less than the Ravens would demand in a trade.

“We met recently,” DeCosta said. “It’s an ongoing discussion. We both understand the urgency of the situation. It’s been a good dialogue. I continue to be optimistic. We’ll see where it goes.”

Jackson reportedly rejected a five-year, $250 million extension ($133 million guaranteed) before last season.

Only the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes more than $50 million per year on average.

DeCosta said there is “no doubt” that Jackson should be paid like a top quarterback but declined to discuss specifics of the negotiation, citing a confidentiality agreement forged with Jackson.





Ernie DeCosta at the NFL Combine on March 1, 2023. AP

“We want Lamar here,” DeCosta said. “We think he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league. Living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in. We are living in that world right now. We are aware of that. We’ve been blessed since 2008 … and my goal is to continue that.”

Representing himself without an agent like recently re-signed teammate Roquan Smith, Jackson is being advised by the NFL Players Association not to budge in his demand for a fully guaranteed contract like the one the Browns gave to Deshaun Watson last season, according to ESPN.

“When you deal with an agent, you are able to speak very freely, position yourself a certain way and have different arguments that you can use that maybe you wouldn’t say to a player,” DeCosta said. “There’s a lot of respect because I’m with Lamar … every day. You see the commitment. You understand where [he is] coming from. It’s definitely a different dynamic, it can be challenging, but it’s doable, as we’ve proven.”

Harbaugh shot down theories that Jackson didn’t push to return from a knee injury for the playoffs as a form of contract protest.

He wasn’t on the sideline for the team’s wild-card loss to the Bengals, either.

“If he could have played, he would have played,” Harbaugh said. “Never doubt that about Lamar Jackson. He’s going to be giving everything he’s got in every situation.”





John Harbaugh at the NFL Combine on March 1, 2023. AP

If Jackson suddenly becomes available, it will send a seismic shift across the NFL for the eight-ish teams looking for a new starting quarterback.

Jackson, 26, is much younger than the 39-year-old Rodgers, who could be available via trade.

Free agent Derek Carr told The Post he is looking to get a deal done as soon as possible.

“I don’t fear a lot of things,” DeCosta said. “We’ll make the right decision.”