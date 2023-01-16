Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins vents after costly Tyler Huntley fumble

The fallout from the Ravens’ crushing wild-card loss to the Bengals continues.

Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins vented his frustrations after Sunday’s game, in which the Ravens lost 24-17 in Cincinnati, expressing that if the play-calling had been different, perhaps quarterback Tyler Huntley’s momentum-shifting fumble early in the fourth quarter may not have occurred.

“He should have never been in that situation,” said Dobbins, who wasn’t on the field during the play.

“I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again,” he continued, per ESPN.

The Ravens were facing a third-and-goal at the 1-yard line with the game tied at 17. When Huntley attempted to score, however, the ball came loose, resulting in a 98-yard touchdown return by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Dobbins recorded 13 carries for 62 yards in Sunday’s season-ending defeat, along with four receptions for 43 yards and a 2-yard touchdown.

“I’m a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time,” Dobbins said. “It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there?”

Dobbins’ criticism didn’t stop there, as the third-year pro also suggested the Ravens may have experienced a different outcome had quarterback Lamar Jackson been on the field.

“If we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won too,” he said.

Jackson, who has been sidelined with a PCL sprain since early December, is set to become a free agent following the 2022 season. He and the Ravens failed to agree on a contract extension as the season began, with speculation mounting over whether he’ll be in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

The former league MVP, who did not travel with the Ravens for Sunday’s playoff game, posted a cryptic message Monday on his Instagram Story, with some pondering if the post is directed at Baltimore.

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too,” the message read.

Jackson arrived in Baltimore in 2018, when the Ravens selected him 32nd overall in the NFL Draft.