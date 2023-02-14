Ravens hire Georgia’s Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

The Ravens are poaching Georgia’s Todd Monken to be the team’s new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Monken, the Bulldogs’ OC for the past three seasons, architected a Georgia offense that won back-to-back national titles. The seasoned 57-year-old coordinator will fill the shoes of Greg Roman, who coached the Ravens for four seasons before resigning.

The Ravens hope Monken can revive an offense that placed 28th in the NFL last year and build up the team’s passing attack. With Georgia last season, Monken’s offense was explosive, averaging 501.1 yards and 40.7 points a game.

The new offensive coordinator could also reshape Lamar Jackson’s passing skills if the superstar quarterback re-signs with Baltimore – Monken transformed former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett into a Heisman Trophy finalist. Despite being a stellar mobile signal-caller, Jackson has failed to improve his passing game. The former MVP threw a total of 33 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions during the last two seasons. The Ravens could end up placing the franchise tag on the 26-year-old.

Monken has coached in both the NFL and college football for over two decades. Before he joined Georgia, he worked as an offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers – Tampa Bay boasted the NFL’s best passing attack in 2018 during his reign. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Browns, where Monken’s offense led Baker Mayfield to throw a career-best 3,827 yards in 2019.





The Ravens hope Monken can architect a Super Bowl-winning offense. AP Photo/Brett Davis, File





Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract is up. AP

“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

With Georgia’s departure, the Bulldogs promoted analyst Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator. This will be Bobo’s second stint playcalling for the Bulldogs after he worked as Georgia’s OC from 2007 to 2014.