Ravens GM hints at drafting quarterback

Here’s another twist in the Lamar Jackson vs. Ravens trade saga.

Baltimore called a press conference Wednesday where the team’s key decision-makers, GM Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, answered questions from the media as the drama surrounding their star quarterback lingers into the offseason.

While reporters were instructed to not ask questions about Jackson, the Ravens brass did not avoid quarterback questions entirely, and DeCosta hinted that Baltimore could be drafting another signal-caller this year.

“I don’t want to insult anybody in the draft, but I would say there’s probably more than four guys that can be significant quarterbacks in this league in this draft class,” DeCosta said.

When asked if they would consider taking a quarterback in the first round, DeCosta said: “I would have to say yes, considering we have quarterbacks in our top 31.”

The Ravens pick at No. 22 overall – likely well-past the point where the consensus top four QB prospects (Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis) will be selected – but DeCosta implied that he believes in the other members of the quarterback draft class.

He also suggested the team could look further down in the draft to find their next signal-caller.

“The fact is that we think that you can get a quarterback in the first round, or the third round or the fourth round who have a chance to develop,” DeCosta continued. “Go back to Tyrod Taylor, when we drafted him in the fifth round or sixth round. Years and years and years ago, Derek Anderson, we took him in the sixth or seventh.





“So you can get good quarterbacks. You saw what the Niners did last year with Brock Purdy. It’s quite possible to get a good quarterback at any point in the draft. Obviously, the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady was a sixth round pick. They’re all over the place in the draft. You have to have good scouts, you have to have conviction and in some cases you’ve got to get lucky, too.”

In a press conference where they weren’t talking about Jackson, that’s certainly a lot to say about Jackson.

The 26-year-old former MVP has been at odds with his team all offseason as he seeks to secure a long-term contract, reportedly wanting much more guaranteed money than the Ravens are willing to give.





The two sides were unable to come to an agreement before the franchise tag deadline, at which point Baltimore placed the rare non-exclusive tag on Jackson, allowing him to negotiate with other teams.

While he is still under contract with the Ravens, DeCosta’s comments certainly make the possibility of a trade ever more real.

So far, teams haven’t exactly been chomping at the bit to sign Jackson.

The Falcons, Commanders, Raiders and Dolphins have all stated that they will not pursue him, with Atlanta owner Arthur Blank commenting on how “he’s missed five, six games each of the last two years.”

The Colts are reportedly doing their due diligence on Jackson, though owner Jim Irsay said he “does not believe in fully-guaranteed contracts.” (Rumors have circled around Jackson wanting a fully-guaranteed contract such as the one the Browns gave Deshaun Watson in 2022.)

The Patriots have been a speculated destination – rapper Meek Mill reportedly texted owner Robert Kraft urging him to sign Jackson – but the team has publicly remained quiet on any interest.