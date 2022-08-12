Ravens get 21st consecutive NFL preseason win in Titans opener

The Ravens don’t lose… in the preseason.

On Thursday night, Baltimore won their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans 23-10 — extending their NFL record to 21 straight preseason victories. That means the Ravens haven’t lost a preseason game since 2015.

The Ravens managed to keep their win streak alive while sitting key players on their roster — 32 in total — including Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marcus Williams, Marlon Humphrey, and Justin Houston. Baltimore sat 17 players on offense and 15 defensive players, according to The Athletic.

Both teams traded leads in the first half, but the Ravens took control after halftime under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium. In the fourth quarter, Baltimore led 20-10, when a second interception from Titans quarterback Logan Woodside near midfield sealed the deal for the Ravens.

Anthony Brown of the Ravens stiff arms Jack Gibbens of the Titans Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh Getty Images

Head coach John Harbaugh went into Thursday’s preseason opener with his team’s health at the forefront, per the Ravens’ team website, and was not willing to sacrifice his front-line players to injury. The coaches and medical staff also put extensive research into designing a different training camp schedule after the team was decimated by injuries in 2021.

The Ravens’ training camp, though, is still demanding. The team has practiced daily in the afternoon heat with temperatures soaring well into the 90s.

Last year, the Ravens won their 20th straight preseason game to break the record of 19 set by the Vince Lombardi-coached Green Bay Packers from 1959-62. Now, they’ve added to that lead – and in an era where teams rarely give full effort during preseason games.

The Ravens play the Jets in Week 1 of the regular season.