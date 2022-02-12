The Hamden Journal

Rating Joel Embiid’s earth-shattering dunk on Jarrett Allen

Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?

In the first half of Philadelphia’s matchup with Cleveland on Feb. 12, Joel Embiid did something, uh, quite rude to Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

The dunk

Game situation

Embiid’s dunk came in the closing minutes of the first half and put the 76ers ahead by five points. Nothing too much to see here. He did finish the first half with 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, though.

Difficulty

High degree of difficulty.

If you’re not familiar with Allen, he’s one of the league’s best rim protectors. Only 12 players have blocked more shots than him to this point of the season, and he’s holding opponents to an incredibly stingy 46.5 percent shooting at the rim.

That’s better than, well, just about everyone.

Allen’s rim protection is a big reason the Cavaliers own the league’s third-best defensive rating and why he was in the All-Star conversation. This isn’t the first time he’s ever been dunked on, but it doesn’t happen all that often.

Plus, this is a violent dunk. Embiid threw it down hard, and it made a very satisfying sound.

It makes for a pretty sweet poster as well.

Reaction

Embiid played it cool as he made his way down the other end of the court, but Philly’s bench sure did enjoy it.

Vinsanity Scale

Some might argue that Embiid threw the ball through the basket — it doesn’t look like his hand actually touched the rim — but don’t be that person. This is one of the nastiest dunks we’ll see all season long.

Four Vinsanitys.

