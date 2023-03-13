Rasul Douglas defends Packers recruitment

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas fired back at a tweet that questioned why Aaron Rodgers’ teammates aren’t publicly encouraging him to stay in Green Bay as Jets players are recruiting him to New York on social media.

“Just thinking bout all these Jets players asking 12 to come join them in New York on social media,” Spectrum News 1 broadcaster Gary Ellerson wrote Saturday on Twitter. “Why aren’t 12 teammates asking him to stay here?”

In response, Douglas — who’s played with Rodgers since signing with Green Bay in October 2021 — said Packers players can contact the quarterback through text instead of posting on social media.

“Because we have his number. We can actually text him instead of writing it on social media,” Douglas wrote. “As our leader he knows how each person on the roster feels about him.”

Rodgers liked Douglas’ tweet, but did not issue a written response.

Jets players, including cornerback Sauce Gardner, have shared posts on social media recruiting Rodgers to New York.

“Aye [Aaron Rodgers] I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead,” Gardner tweeted.

Follow the Post’s NFL Free Agency live coverage





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Rasul Douglas following an interception against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, AZ. Getty Images





Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas celebrates after a game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

On Thursday, Gardner delivered on his promise and tossed the cheesehead in a fire as negotiations with Rodgers dominated headlines.

“Where A-Rod at, man? Where A-Rod? Let’s make this happen, man,” Gardner said with teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. “This is me talking now.

“I need you to lock in. I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl.”





Aaron Rodgers at a Celebrity Flag Football Charity Event at Saddleback College on March 11, 2023 in Orange County, CA. Getty Images

Rodgers, who met with Jets brass last Tuesday in Malibu, said it “won’t be long” before he reveals the next step of his NFL career.

The 39-year-old could decide to retire, request a trade out of Green Bay or return to the Packers for his 19th season with the team.

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport,” Rodgers told Brandon Marshall about his Jets meeting while at a charity football event in California on Saturday.

“That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned.”

When asked how long the public will have to wait for his decision, Rodgers smirked and said, “Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this.”





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw a pass against the Lions in the first half at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Beginning Monday at 12 p.m. ET, NFL teams can begin contacting free agents and enter into negotiations with them before the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Packers, who selected Rodgers No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, said they hoped for a decision from Rodgers by the start of free agency.

Packers president Mark Murphy stirred buzz about the situation on Friday when he spoke about Rodgers’ career in the past tense.

“It happens in our game. Very few players play for only one team,” Murphy said while speaking with WBAY-TV at the WIAA state girls basketball tournament.

“Obviously, Brett [Favre] had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll be in our Hall of Fame. We will bring him back and retire his number.”