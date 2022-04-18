Raptors vs. 76ers game two odds, predictions player props

Commercial Content, 21+



Three NBA playoff contests fill out Monday’s slate, but Action Network NBA analyst Joe Dellera is here to give three best bets for a single tilt (video above).

That contest? Game two of the first-round matchup between the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 5 Toronto Raptors. The host 76ers, who are a seven-point favorite in Game 2, arrive at Monday night’s contest with a 1-0 series advantage thanks to a dominant 131-111 win Saturday.

Raptors vs. 76ers odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: Raptors +7.5 (-110) vs. 76ers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors (+260) vs. 76ers (-350)

Total: Over 215.5 (-110) vs. Under 215.5 (-110)



Raptors vs. 76ers game 2 prediction: 76ers -7.5

From Dellera’s perspective, he likes the 76ers to continue their dominance against the Raptors even with such a high spread.

The first reason? The Raptors are facing a significant injury crisis ahead of the second game. Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young are all doubtful for Monday’s tilt, depriving head coach Nick Nurse of key players.

Plus, Dellera was impressed with the 76ers’ performance on Saturday and believes that it will continue its efficient offensive play, led by trade deadline addition James Harden.

“Harden had 14 assists in Game 1 and the 76ers were shooting almost 80 percent on his assist opportunities,” Dellera explains.

James Harden, who scored 22 points, gets his shot blocked by Gary Trent Jr. during the 76ers’ win. Getty Images

With more scoring threats available, Dellera expects the 76ers defense will effectively limit the Raptors’ opportunities, particularly through Joel Embiid, who will likely be tasked with shutting down Toronto big man Pascal Siakam. As a result, Dellera is happy to lay seven points with the hosts.

Player prop bets: Siakam over 5.5 assists | OG Anuoby over 16.5 points

For his next two bets in Philadelphia, Dellera is targeting two-player props. The first prop he’s backing is Siakam over 5.5 assists.

“[Siakam] has played five games without Scottie Barnes this season and recorded eight, seven, seven, 10 and 12 assists in those games,” Dellera says.

Dellera’s second prop also comes on the Toronto side: OG Anunoby over 16.5 points.

Much like Siakam’s assist trends, Anunoby has “smoked” his points prop in games without Barnes, but with Siakam in the lineup. In four games under those circumstances, Anunoby has averaged almost 25 points per game, so Dellera likes backing him to clear a relatively low point total tonight in Philadelphia.

All of these lines are beatable at DraftKings Sportsbook at the time of writing.