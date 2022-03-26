Raptors-Pacers NBA game suspended because of a fire

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was suspended in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands.

Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38.

At 8:50 p.m., about a half-hour after the game was paused, a Raptors spokesperson said the team had consulted with Toronto Fire Services and hoped the game could resume without fans in 30 or 40 minutes.

During the first quarter, two sections of fans behind the basket at the east end of the stadium were cleared and Toronto Fire Services personnel could be seen in the empty aisles, staring at the ceiling. Later, another section was cleared as the game continued.

Before long, video surfaced on social media of flames coming out of one of the speakers.

Firefighters use extinguishers to put out a fire in a group of speakers in Toronto during the Raptors-Pacers game, which was suspended. AP

The Toronto Fire Department watches as fans begin to exit Scotiabank Arena due to a fire emergency which caused the Raptors-Pacers game to be suspended. USA TODAY Sports

Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn was heard testing the system multiple times, but the main speakers over the stands did not seem to be operating.

Eventually, Kuhn announced that the building was being evacuated at the order of Toronto Fire Services, telling booing fans that the game had been suspended.

The game resumed with no fans in the stands.