Rapper Cam’ron fed up with Ben Simmons’ poor play this season

Cam’ron has had it up to here with Ben Simmons.

The 46-year-old rapper posted a profanity-laden video on Instagram slamming the Nets player on the heels of Simmons’ and the team’s rough start.

“Look I’m gonna be real brief and short. Ben Simmons, stop wasting my n—-s’ time,” Cam’ron said, referring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving not getting the requisite help. “I’m dead f–king serious. Stop playing with my n—-s. You’ve got n—-s playing two-on-f–king-five out there. Stop playing with n—-s, man.

“If you don’t want to f–king play basketball, go to f–k with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f–k you with. When we’re watching on TV it’s like oh it’s all good. I went to the f–king game last night and watched you shoot a airball layup. Stop playing with my n—-s!”

Warning: video contains graphic language.

The Nets have begun the season with a disappointing 1-4 record. Simmons is averaging 5.6 points and has fouled out of two of the team’s five games.

Cam’ron, a member of the rap group Dipset, in which all the members grew up in Harlem, is close enough friends with Durant that the rapper once bought the basketball star a lavish chain. He clarified that this was his own message and not one sanctioned by Durant or Irving.

Ben Simmons is off to a rough start for the Nets. Getty Images

“K.D., Kyrie, I know you may not approve this message,” the rapper said. “This isn’t on them. This is on me. Stop playing with my n—-s! Real talk, man. If you don’t want to play basketball, go do what the f–k you want to do. Stop playing with n—-s man! That s–t got me mad! I could suit up and get two points, six fouls.”

Earlier this week, Irving pleaded with fans and media to give Simmons, who is playing his in his first NBA action since the Eastern Conference semifinals in June of 2020, a chance.

“I’m not trying to be critical of what Ben’s done wrong and done right every night,” Irving said. “You guys keep coming in here and asking me what about Ben, what about Ben. And it’s he hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f–king chance. You stay on his s–t. I wish I could say other words but I’m a Jersey boy. You stay on him. We’re just here to give him positive affirmation and just let him hoop.”