Ranking the top 10 wide receivers in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 wide receivers in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, 6-1, 196 pounds

Totaled 95 catches for 1,606 yards in 2021, playing with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (top NFL rookies in 2022).

Smooth route-runner from slot or perimeter.

Not a burner and played just three games last season due to injuries.

2. Jordan Addison, USC, 5-11, 173 pounds

Played with elite QBs at Pittsburgh (Kenny Pickett) and USC (Caleb Williams), and caught 29 touchdowns in 35 games.

Accelerates away from corners when tracking the ball.

Elusive after the catch, as expected from a punt returner.

3. Quentin Johnston, TCU, 6-3, 208 pounds

Size plus speed equals 17.9 yards per touch from scrimmage in his career.





Quentin Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns during the 2022 season. AP

Drops were a recurring issue because he is a body-catcher.

Long-strider and leaper with excellent catch radius if he trusts his hands more.

4. Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-9, 182 pounds

An undersized receiver had better be fast, and Flowers is speed personified.

Slips into holes in zones, flies past press coverage, and weaponizes jet sweeps and screens.

Understands leverage but could struggle with contested catches.

5. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 176 pounds

Slot receiver who finds another gear after the catch.

A nightmare on a deep route, even against bump-and-run press coverage.

If he is a one-trick pony, it’s worth it.

Five of 15 touchdowns last season against Alabama.

6. Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-9, 171 pounds

Another undersized dynamo, but this one had high-volume production (195 catches in last 24 games).





Josh Downs is undersized at 5-foot-9, but he still caught plenty of passes at North Carolina. Getty Images

Polished footwork in and out of routes create separation, but plays with fearlessness to sacrifice his body when asked to leave his feet.

7. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee, 6-3, 213 pounds

Just eight catches over first three seasons before imposing his size and ball skills en route to 1,081 yards in 2021.

Toughness to play through injury and make catches in traffic.

Won’t take the top off defense.

8. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati, 5-10, 177 pounds

Former national-level sprinter who scored 10 touchdowns covering 30-plus yards.

Can put cornerbacks in a blender with his quick movements and change of direction.

Needs to fight through physical coverage to avoid undercut routes.





Tyler Scott recorded 899 receiving yards and nine touchdowns at Cincinnati in 2022. Getty Images

9. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-3, 198 pounds

Looks even taller because of his long-armed stretch ability.

Vertical threat who creates headaches for defenses (26 touchdowns over the last two seasons) and for his own offense with drops (17 during that span, per Pro Football Focus).

10. Tank Dell, Houston, 5-8, 165 pounds

Unique slot receiver in that he had 23 red-zone touchdowns over the last two seasons, per CBSSports.

Flip side: 21 drops in same span.

Blows past tight coverage and separates laterally underneath.

Yards-after-catch and punt-return threat.





The drops could be a concern for teams considering Houston’s Tank Dell. Getty Images

Late Riser

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi: Better feet than expected at his size (6-2, 220).

As good a blocker as expected at his size.

A favorite of NFL receivers coaches, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Only one season with 400-plus receiving yards.

Falling Fast

Kayshon Boutte, LSU: Never quite lived up to the hype, topping out at 735 yards (in 2020).

Had nine touchdowns in six games in 2021 before the first of two ankle surgeries.

Not much of a blocker.

Small-School Wonder

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton: Princeton is not just a basketball school! Iosivas is a three-time Ivy League track champion in the heptathlon, so speed, footwork and leaping ability all highly regarded.

High development ceiling with full-time football commitment.