Ranking the top 10 wide receivers in 2022 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 wide receivers in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210 pounds

Possession receiver and red-zone target. Recovering from a fractured ankle, so questions linger about top-end speed. Lines up inside and outside. Rips away contested catches with easy strength. Averaged 11 catches per game last season.

Overlooked at Ohio State behind the next two on this list, but his jets outclassed even the fastest cornerbacks in the SEC after transfer. Scored 11 touchdowns of 30 yards or more — some on quick-hitters. Coming off a bowl-game ACL tear.

3. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 192 pounds

YAC attack! Acceleration and strength to run through tackles means big yards after the catch. Inside/outside versatility and the wide catch radius usually associated with bigger receivers. Played his best at the end of last season.

Drake London and Jameson Williams AP (2)

4. Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188 pounds

Smooth route-runner with a knack for creating separation. First receiver multiple Ohio State quarterbacks looked to when plays broke down. Ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash but scouts want him to add strength to counter press-man coverage.

5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225 pounds

Led Power Five receivers with a 98.4 receiving grade on 20-plus yard targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Drawing comparisons to Titans star A.J. Brown because of size/speed combination. Underperformed at NFL Scouting Combine.

6. Christian Watson, North Dakota State, 6-5, 208 pounds

Crushed the combine with the athleticism that will allow him to jump over coverage. Still raw but work ethic suggests he will put in the time to polish off routes. Father was an NFL safety.

7. John Metchie, Alabama, 6-0, 195 pounds

Watch the incredible footwork and short-area quickness on his whip route for the game-winning score against Auburn. Understands leverage and will be a nightmare to cover in the slot when he recovers from ACL tear.

8. Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 5-11, 184 pounds

Undersized but elusive after the catch. Coming off a 91-catch season that highlighted his ball skills, including tracking deep balls and a sense of getting past the sticks on the underneath levels.

9. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan, 5-10, 195 pounds

Huge jump in production to 95-catch, 10-touchdown season in which he attacked the ball. Works the middle of the field and bounces up from big hits. Called “most underrated player in this draft” by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

10. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati, 6-3, 213 pounds

Plays even faster than his 4.41-second 40-yard dash time. “Alabama was scared of him,” NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms said. Should be highlighted in the red zone. Won’t back down from hands-on physicality.

Late Riser

Watson: Left scouts buzzing after the Senior Bowl, where his standing back flips weren’t his most impressive feat. More well-rounded than expected. Averaged 26.4 yards per kickoff return, too.

Falling Fast

Metchie: Someone has to pay the price for all the fast-rising non-Power Five receivers. Metchie isn’t getting enough credit for what he does really well when teams want to compare him to the many great Alabama receivers of years past.

Small-School Wonder

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, 6-1, 195 pounds

Had seven 100-yard receiving games but saved his best for last and for big challenges, posting 17 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee and Coastal Carolina in the final two games.