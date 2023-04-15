Ranking the top 10 running backs in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 running backs in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Bijan Robinson, Texas, 5-11, 215 pounds

Best prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Three-down back who can cut on a dime in open space, break tackles in the box and finish dirty runs with authority. Soft-handed receiver and capable pass-protector.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-9, 199 pounds

Averaged 5.9 yards per touch with 23 touchdowns from scrimmage across three years at Georgia Tech and Alabama. Matchup nightmare as a receiver because of route running and sudden burst.

Doesn’t always fight for extra yards.

3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-0, 214 pounds

Patient downhill runner who averaged 7.0 yards per carry as a senior and ran for 39 touchdowns across 40 games, including two years at Michigan.

Will drop his shoulder in the open field. One lost fumble since 2020.

New York State Gatorade Player of the Year out of Abraham Lincoln High School. Led the nation (excluding kickers) with 128 points scored last season.

Breakaway speed after making first tackler miss with sharp cuts. Struggles in pass protection.

5. Tyjae Spears, Tulane, 5-10, 201 pounds

Tied Abanikanda for the national lead with 21 touchdowns in 2022 and averaged 6.8 yards per carry over four seasons.

Sees whole field to set up his blocks. History of knee injuries is risky for a dynamic cutter.

6. Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-8, 188 pounds

Even with more gadget roles for small backs nowadays, Achane pushes the threshold in terms of size. Tantalizing speed (4.32-second 40-yard dash) and willingness to play bigger than his size balanced out by durability concerns.

Could line up in the slot.





Devon Achane AP

7. Zach Evans, Mississippi, 5-11, 202 pounds

Long injury history still concerning as he couldn’t test at NFL combine or do drills at Pro Day because of hamstring limitations.

Averaged 6.9 yards per carry at TCU and Ole Miss. Desired size-speed combination for yards after contact.

8. Kendre Miller, TCU, 5-11, 215 pounds

Shows good instincts and ability to stay on his feet after contact.

Not a big-play threat in space but will move the chains by dragging a tackler in the box.

Split carries with Evans until last season.





Kendre Miller AP

9. Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 5-11, 210 pounds

2020 SEC Freshman of the Year and three-time team leading rusher.

Punishing runner befitting the nickname he received as a toddler.

Will stiff-arm tacklers around the edge. Strength also could be a factor in pass protection.

10. Chase Brown, Illinois, 5-9, 209 pounds

Twin brother of mid-round safety prospect (Sydney Brown).

No. 2 in FBS in carries (328) and No. 3 in rushing yards per game (136.9) last season.

Bounces off tacklers to create big runs. Wowed in athletic testing at combine.

Late Riser

Roschon Johnson, Texas, 6-0, 219 pounds: Plenty of tread left on his tires (392 carries in four years) because he was stuck behind Robinson.

Four-unit special teams experience, including as a returner. Power could be used on short-yardage runs or to stifle a third-down blitz.

Falling Fast

DeWayne McBride, UAB, 5-10, 209 pounds: Rushed for 120 or more yards (and reached 200 yards three times) in 11 games last season.

Churns legs through contact but too loose with the ball, fumbling 11 times in the last two seasons.

Just five career catches.

Small-School Wonder

Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State, 6-1, 230 pounds: Jack-of-all trades H-back who can carry the ball, catch it or lead block.

Ticket to making roster is special teams and a coach willing to be creative. Stocky-built former wrestling body. Maturity seen in marriage to longtime girlfriend.