Ranking the top 10 running backs in 2022 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 running backs in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Breece Hall, Iowa State, 5-11, 217 pounds

Led FBS with 1,572 rushing yards in 2020 and went for 1,472 as an encore. Size of a workhorse, hands of a third-down back and breakaway speed of a playmaker. Could sneak into first round.

2. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, 5-9, 211 pounds

Change-of-direction runner was second in FBS with 1,636 yards and first with 89 forced missed tackles in lone season after transfer from Wake Forest. One fumble in 276 touches. Five-touchdown game against Michigan was thing of beauty.

Kenneth Walker III Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

3. James Cook, Georgia, 5-11, 199 pounds

Good genes as Dalvin Cook’s little brother. Flashes the same cutback ability as Dalvin but lacks the same big frame so might be more of a rotational back or a hybrid receiver/back for a creative play-caller.

4. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-0, 217 pounds

Topped 100 yards rushing 16 times and nearly reached 3,000 yards in his career. Vision is his best trait. More than just a check-down receiving option, as his game-winning touchdown catch against Colorado showed.

5. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 5-9, 194 pounds

Best pass-protector in the top half of this group, which is a ticket to early playing time. Former high school receiver totaled 77 catches (some out of the slot) over the last two seasons. Missing a top gear.

Kyren Williams Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

6. Dameon Pierce, Florida, 5-10, 218 pounds

Four-year contributor but never had more than 106 carries in a season, so his odometer is in good shape. Scored 16 touchdowns on 119 touches as a senior. Pass-blocking is a strength. Confidence builds as contact increases.

7. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama, 6-2, 225 pounds

Waited years for his turn behind Najee Harris, Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs before jumping from a career-high 96 carries to 271. Downhill runner with fast feet for his size and patience to let holes develop.

8. Rachaad White, Arizona State, 6-0, 214 pounds

Averaged 7.4 yards per touch over last two seasons, including 10 yards per carry (42 attempts) in 2020. Dangerous in space but doesn’t break enough tackles. Good pass-catcher, not a good pass-protector.

9. Jerome Ford, Cincinnati, 5-10, 210 pounds

Surprising acceleration for a bigger back and ran away from defenders for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Wasn’t prioritized in the passing game but skill set suggests he can contribute. Needs more patience.

Jerome Ford Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

10. Tyler Allgeier, BYU, 5-10, 224 pounds

Between-the-tackles runner who doesn’t go down on first contact. Rushed for 36 touchdowns over last two seasons. Began career as a preferred walk-on and still plays with a chip on shoulder. Doubled as a linebacker in 2019.

Late Riser

Robinson: Even with a 36-carry, four-touchdown game in October, Robinson didn’t create buzz until his 204-yard outburst in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Could be an instant short-yardage and goal-line back.

Falling Fast

Spiller: Didn’t test well at the NFL Scouting Combine when he was battling a strained abductor muscle, according to his agent. Concerns raised about his ball security and whether he will fall forward running between tackles.

Small-School Wonder

Pierre Strong, South Dakota St., 5-11, 205 pounds

Running back is one of the easiest positions to make the FCS-to-NFL leap. Slashing back with full-field vision had 10 career rushing touchdowns of 50 yards or more. Kickoff return experience.