Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Bryce Young, Alabama, 5-10, 204 pounds

The game looks slow to Young, who goes through reads, looks defenders off with his eyes and relies on a quick release and pocket presence.

Durability is a concern because his slim frame is an outlier.

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 214 pounds

Attacks downfield, including with touch along the sidelines, but had four all-world receivers in college.

Needs to improve decisiveness when plays break down, possibly by scrambling more frequently, as he did in his final game, the CFP semifinal loss to Georgia.

3. Will Levis, Kentucky, 6-4, 229 pounds

His 2021 tape includes some of the best quarterback play in the class.





Kentucky’s Will Levis prepares to throw a pass during the NCAA college football team’s NFL Pro Day. AP

His 2022 tape — different scheme, less talent around him and injuries — not so much. Big size, bigger arm, biggest swagger.

Physical short-yardage runner.

What he lacks in polish, he makes up for in explosiveness. Self-proclaimed hybrid of Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton isn’t crazy.

Throws into tight windows.

Five touchdown runs of 45-plus yards in last 20 games (13 starts).

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-3, 217 pounds

Two strikes: Torn ACL in November and already 25 years old.

Two signs of accuracy: Receivers catching and running on film and five interceptions (compared to 58 touchdowns) on last 631 attempts.

Two 600-yard rushing seasons, too.

6. Jake Haener, Fresno State, 5-11, 207 pounds

Senior Bowl MVP plays with guts and doesn’t flinch after big hits despite being undersized.

Rhythm passer throws with anticipation into tight windows, but can he fire it through adverse weather conditions?





Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener throws a pass at the NFL football scouting combine. AP

7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, 6-2, 203 pounds

Five-year (40-game) starter who improved late in his career. Thrives making quick throws that move the chains. Dual-threat ability (28 rushing touchdowns) includes shifty cuts, spins and hurdles. Too many gift-wrapped interceptions.

Often-overlooked transfer from Jones College won two national titles by elevating his play in big games. Will turn 26 as a rookie.

Third-generation football DNA.

Reads coverages well and extends plays.

Public intoxication arrest in January.

9. Clayton Tune, Houston, 6-2, 220 pounds

Threw 104 career touchdown passes and drastically cut down on interceptions over last two of four seasons starting. Pocket passer who doesn’t like to move his feet. Possible future coach who understands setting up one play with another.

10. Tanner McKee, Stanford, 6-6, 231 pounds

Prototypical size but not prototypical journey, given his two-year religious mission in Brazil before college. Makes all the NFL throws, but with an unorthodox delivery that will turn off traditional coaches. Prone to turnovers.





Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws during the school’s NFL Pro Day. AP

Late Riser

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA: If the Ravens abandon Lamar Jackson — be it before or after next season — Thompson-Robinson flashes some of the same run-pass mobility at a fraction of the cost as a potential mid-round pick.

Scans the field before leaving pocket.

Falling Fast

Max Duggan, TCU, 6-1, 207 pounds: Heisman Trophy finalist only two years removed from heart surgery.

A 43-game starter whose numbers were inflated by a lot of easy completions.

No inflating his toughness. In four years, had as many rushing touchdowns as interceptions (28).

Small-School Wonder

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd, 6-3, 213 pounds: Two-time NCAA Division II Player of the Year turned down senior-year FBS transfer offers.

Held his own at Senior Bowl against better competition.

Excelled in spread, run-pass-option scheme. Winning DNA and fiery leader.