Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 220 pounds

Prototypical size and most game-ready of all the quarterbacks in an overall weak class. Huge strides with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Questions about his small hand size (8.5 inches) stem from 38 career fumbles.

2. Malik Willis, Liberty, 6-1, 225 pounds

Cannon-armed dual-threat Auburn transfer who can be one of the best runners at the position but needs development before big leap in competition. Boom-or-bust quarterback in a draft class rarely is the first one taken.

3. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, 6-3, 207 pounds

Posted a 44-6 record as a four-year starter. Arm strength and ball placement are questions. Work ethic and self-confidence are not. Ridder reportedly told teams he plans to beat out a veteran competitor as a rookie.

Desmond Ridder AP

Malik Willis AP

4. Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205 pounds

Not as physically imposing as Pickett or Willis, which prompts injury concerns because his pocket escapability too often turns into scrambling. Cut down on his turnovers last season. Oozes toughness but coming off bowl-game ankle injury.

5. Sam Howell, North Carolina, 6-1, 220 pounds

Like Corral, the offense he played in at college isn’t a smooth transition to NFL. Took 33 sacks or more in each of his three seasons starting. Sneakily effective on designed runs.

6. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, 6-0, 213 pounds

Threw for a FBS-record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Houston Baptist. Needs to speed up his delivery, but pocket presence and knack for finding throwing windows minimizes height concerns.

7. Carson Strong, Nevada, 6-4, 226 pounds

Already has undergone two major right knee operations. Confidence in his combination of velocity and touch leads to some risky decisions, whether throwing into coverage or holding the ball too long. Contagiously competitive.

Kenny Pickett AP

8. Jack Coan, Notre Dame, 6-3, 223 pounds

Prototypical pro-style quarterback from Long Island who uses the whole field by going through progressions. Increased his stock after transfer from Wisconsin, finishing on the high note of 509 yards and five touchdowns in the Fiesta Bowl.

9. Dustin Crum, Kent State, 6-3, 207 pounds

Three-year starter who led Kent State to its first ever bowl win. Could win over a defensive-minded coach as a long-term backup because of his emphasis on efficiency and ball security. Training alongside Pickett in New Jersey.

10. Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan, 6-1, 210 pounds

Athleticism to get out of the pocket and make coveted off-script big plays — except his decision-making suffers when he is improvising. Passer rating in 2020 trailed only first-round picks Zach Wilson and Mac Jones.

Late Riser

Willis: Buzz is that he helped himself during the pre-draft process, especially in private team interviews. Could he win over the Lions at No. 2? How about his hometown Falcons at No. 8?

Falling Fast

Howell: Consensus top quarterback in the class before last season started but he struggled to lift the teammates who replaced NFL-bound skill players. His mechanics need work, but he throws a pretty deep ball.

Small-School Wonder

E.J. Perry, Brown, 6-2, 210

Named MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl and continued momentum at NFL Scouting Combine. Only one Ivy League quarterback (Harvard’s Ryan Fitzpatrick) has been drafted in the last 37 years. Could Patriots find a role for him?