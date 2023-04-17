Ranking the top 10 offensive linemen in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 offensive linemen in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. OT/OG Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 313 pounds

Popular annual debate with broad-chested, short-armed blockers: Do you want a good tackle or an All-Pro guard? Still improving after 33 starts at left tackle. Fundamentally sound hand usage and footwork to combat speed and power rushers.

2. OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, 6-6, 313 pounds

One season at guard and one at left tackle added up to one quarterback hit on 925 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Awareness serves him better against twists and stunts than against pure power. Needs to build strength.

3. OT Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-5, 311 pounds

Former basketball player displays lateral quickness and body control when jumping to the edge. Will finish run blocks into the dirt. Aggressiveness can be used against him. Nineteen starts at left tackle, including 15 without a sack allowed or holding penalty last season.





Peter Skoronski helped anchor Northwestern’s offensive line for three seasons. AP

4. OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-5, 333 pounds

Swallows up rushers who get too close to his chest. Played with an edge at right tackle. Ability to neutralize the draft’s top defensive prospect, Alabama’s Will Anderson, in one-on-one matchup left scouts drooling. Tendency to bend knees too stiffly.

5. OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 330 pounds

People-mover in the run game due to explosive power. Played a penalty-free 2022 season and didn’t allow a sack on 1,500 career pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Quicker interior rushers could get him off-balance.

6. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, 6-3, 301 pounds

How early is too early to draft a center? Made all the calls at line of scrimmage, and anchors so that he is rarely knocked out of position. Plug-and-play starter, especially in a zone-scheme run-heavy offense.

7. OT/OG Cody Mauch, North Dakota State, 6-5, 302 pounds

Former walk-on tight end plays with the ruggedness that oozes through his missing two front teeth. Searches out second-level blocks and drives linebackers out of gaps. Short arms leave him susceptible to holding penalties when he gets beat.

8. OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 6-5, 318 pounds

Quebec native was a four-year starter on both ends of the line, but is gaining steam pre-draft as teams consider a move to guard because he opens up running lanes. Showed scheme versatility. Technician with his hands.





Matthew Bergeron was a four-year starter at Syracuse who played on both ends of the line. AP

9. OG Steve Avila, TCU, 6-3, 332 pounds

Experienced guard and center was a boulder even against the best interior pass-rushers he faced in college. Zero sacks allowed last season. Senior Bowl standout establishes a nasty temperament by looking for block after block until the whistle.

10. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State, 6-8, 374 pounds

Man or mountain? Forget about overpowering Jones, and getting around his long wingspan isn’t easy, either. Allowed pressure on 1.2 percent of his snaps as a 25-game starter at right tackle. Can get twisted around by athletic rushers.

Late Riser

OG/C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin, 6-6, 313 pounds

Taller than the prototypical center, and could be moved to guard. Athleticism shows up when asked to pull. Thickness, strength and football IQ expected from Wisconsin-bred offensive linemen. Can get knocked off-balance.

Falling Fast

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma, 6-4, 315 pounds

Relies on instincts, long arms and pocket awareness to overcome some athletic limitations. Struggles to recover when beat with a first move, which is surprising after three years of experience on the left side. Could slip to second round.





Anton Harrison, who played at Oklahoma, could slip into the second round. AP

Small-School Wonder

OT/OG Joey Fisher, Shepherd, 6-4, 296 pounds

Broke his hand in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, invited to Senior Bowl, but was snubbed by NFL Combine. Bench-pressed 40 reps at 225 pounds. Plays with something to prove. Other offensive lineman have handled jump in competition from Division II.