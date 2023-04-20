Ranking the top 10 linebackers in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 linebackers in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-4, 235 pounds

True middle linebacker with edge-rushing capability (9.5 sacks last season) in sub packages. Sideline-to-sideline range and block-shedder against the run. Only one season as a starter after transfer from Alabama. Upside, but needs to sharpen recognition of play-action fakes.

2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 6-2, 235 pounds

Fits in a position-less defense, lining up on the weak side or the strong side. Covers tight ends better than most safeties but can blitz or spy a mobile quarterback because of speed. Missed tackles are a result of bad angles.

3. Jack Campbell, Iowa, 6-5, 247 pounds

Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman, no relation) and Butkus Award (nation’s top linebacker) winner. Reliable tackler whose instincts put him where the ball is going, especially on screen passes. Lacks some burst, so not much production behind the line of scrimmage.





Iowa’s Jack Campbell won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. Getty Images

4. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama, 6-1, 227 pounds

Good coverage linebacker on the weak side. Might not make dynamic plays but won’t allow big plays by blowing an assignment, either. Played more physically in the box last season than earlier in his career. Coach on the field.

Active boxscore filler: 106 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Fearlessly crashes running lanes as a wrap-up tackler. Coverage ability is a question but he’s still relatively new to the position (and to defense). Core special-teamer.

6. Dorian Williams, Tulane, 6-1, 228 pounds

Dominant (302 tackles, 27 for loss, 9.5 sacks) as three-year starter against inferior schedule. Is he big enough to fight off blocks and show the same nose for the ball in NFL? Has coverage traits to play in big slot.

7. Noah Sewell, Oregon, 6-1, 246 pounds

Younger brother of No. 7 pick in 2021 (Peneii Sewell). Numbers nosedived in 2022 (56 tackles, 1.5 sacks) compared to 2021 (114 and 4.0, respectively). Speed and agility concerns were exposed. Sheds blocks with force charging downhill.





Noah Sewell is the younger brother of Peneii Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in 2021. Getty Images

8. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati, 5-10, 231 pounds

Senior Bowl standout. Only college player with 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, his only with Bearcats after transferring from Miami-Ohio. Shot out of a cannon. Bad habits of biting on fakes and over-pursuit.

9. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, 6-2, 240 pounds

Brother, Nate, is NFL offensive lineman. Stand-up edge rusher who had 20 sacks in last 24 games but could move inside because of troubles setting the edge against the run. Needs to roam freely rather than disengage from blocks.

10. Dee Winters, TCU, 5-11, 227 pounds

Versatile inside/outside chess piece. Quick first step makes up for less-than-ideal size. Ball-carriers feel his hits nonetheless, especially when he squeezes through a lane with a head of steam. Quarterbacks targeted his area underneath in zone coverage.

Late Riser

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas, 6-3, 229 pounds

As much as Sewell slipped over the last year, Overshwon gained. Former safety explodes on blitzes. Plays fast and with anticipation for route development and awareness of teammate responsibilities but struggles finishing tackles in open space.





DeMarvion Overshown was a converted safety who played at Texas. Getty Images

Falling Fast

Ventrell Miller, Florida, 6-0, 232 pounds

Made 33 starts despite season-long suspension as a freshman and two injury-plagued final seasons. Hard-hitting run-stopper needs to be subbed out in third-down pass situations. About to be 24 years old. Not typical SEC speed.

Small-School Wonder

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State, 5-11, 229 pounds

Seven tackles in 22 games (zero starts) over four years at Missouri before transferring. Averaged 8.9 tackles per game under coach Deion Sanders. His hits fire up sidelines, especially on special teams. Loses gap integrity when locked on ball-carriers.