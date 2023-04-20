Ranking the top 10 edge rushers in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top-10 edge rushers in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

Consensus No. 1 non-quarterback. Totaled 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss in 41 games.

Can win as a pass-rusher with speed or power and has a high motor to chase down runners from the backside. No character concerns.

2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6-6, 271

Freakish wingspan and quickness. Recorded 14 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons but questions about his play-to-play consistency between flashes of dominance.

Willing to do dirty work against the run. Recovering from broken foot.

3. Nolan Smith, Georgia, 6-2, 238

No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class surprisingly took until junior year to crack starting lineup. Wowed at the combine with 4.39-second 40-yard dash and 41.5-inch vertical leap.

Standup edge rusher against the pass, inside gaps-shooter against the run.





Nolan Smith AP

4. Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 268

Seen as a work in progress with big upside once he expands repertoire of moves (18.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss in 35 career games).

Quick off the ball whether standing up or with hand in dirt. Three-down ability.

5. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, 6-5, 272

Why didn’t he start a game in college?

Not a lack of production (13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 26 career games) or inside/outside versatility.

Teammates started nickname “Hercules.” Strength and long arms to bull rush.





Lukas Van Ness AP

6. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 6-3, 255

Much-improved prospect from one year ago — upping career totals to 20.5 sacks (four in one game in 2021) and eight forced fumbles — and still rising.

Plays with savvy and energy more than explosion. Hunts the ball until the whistle.

7. Keion White, Georgia Tech, 6-5, 285

Scouts love “twitch,” and White oozes it with every movement, making him hard to block.

Motored 80 yards to throw a block on a fumble return.

Was at his best late in the season, when injuries wear on other big bodies.

8. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 239

Case in point that strong showing in drills at Senior Bowl and high-end testing at combine can elevate a mid-rounder.

Changing positions from a 3-4 end to outside linebacker will help run defense.

Highly regarded pass-rush spin move.

9. BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-2, 248

Efficient speed pass-rusher with great bend and one dominant move who could struggle to set edge against the run, like a carbon copy of his brother (2021 Giants’ second-round pick Azeez Ojulari).

Those close to him sing work-ethic praises. Best tape was in 2021.





BJ Ojulari AP

10. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame, 6-5, 264

Notre Dame’s career sacks leader (26.5).

Constant pursuit leaves him always around the ball, including on four career blocked punts. Needs to work on hand technique to shed blocks quicker.

Wants to lead by example.

Late Riser

Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 6-3, 263 pounds

Six years out of high school and only disruptive season (14 tackles for loss, nine sacks in 2022). Late-bloomer who needed time to adjust to college strength program demands. Could use 10 ³/₈-inch hands as a weapon with proper coaching.

Falling Fast

Andre Carter, Army, 6-6, 256 pounds

Won’t end up as Army’s first Round 1 pick since 1947 after earlier hype. Immediately eligible with deferred service commitment. Fell from 14.5 sacks in 2021 to 3.5 in 2022. Needs to play stronger versus the run or be pigeonholed.

Small-School Wonder

Nick Hampton, Appalachian State, 6-2, 236 pounds

One-trick pony but it’s a good one: Explosive first-step pass-rusher (26.5 sacks in 50 career games). Speed and length work in his favor — so might not want to bulk up — especially in backside pursuit. Goes for the strip.