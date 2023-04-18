Ranking the top 10 defensive linemen in 2023 NFL Draft

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 defensive linemen in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 314 pounds

Takes quickest route to pressuring quarterback, but only six career sacks. Fights off double teams and finishes plays with a flourish. Position versatility. May be top overall prospect in the class, but questions about commitment, character and outside influences.

2. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 281

Second-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.67 seconds) by a defensive tackle since 2003. Ideal in a 4-3 scheme in which he can wreak havoc on the backfield (27.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 2021-22 combined). Battles through the whistle.

3. Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 6-5, 298

Inconsistency between the flash plays speaks to unfulfilled potential. Three-down lineman who can slide into different alignments in different packages. Should bat down more passes. Kidney infection, ACL repair and shoulder surgery earlier in his career.





Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine. AP

4. Mazi Smith, Michigan, 6-3, 323

Space-eating nose tackle worthy of drawing double teams. Tracks the run laterally, but tries to overpower to push the pocket. Pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge. Conditioning is a concern. Only six career tackles for loss.

5. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern, 6-1, 282

A tweener whose weight is on the rise, so he can play inside. Fastest 40-yard dash time (4.49 seconds) by a 280-pounder in NFL Combine history. Slips past blockers in a blink. Motor runs hot and could get undisciplined penalties.

6. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 309

High-effort four-year starter. Uses his hands and brute strength to shed blocks. Impressed scouts with his one-on-one reps at the Senior Bowl. Will be a plus-run defender replaced in passing situations early in his career.

7. Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-3, 335

Linebackers are going to love playing behind Ika, a dirty-working nose tackle who frees them up for clean hits. Sneaky athleticism — as long as he manages his weight. Strikes first and then disengages. Not much pocket pressure.





Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine. AP

8. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina, 6-4, 291

Quick off the snap no matter which gap he lines up in. More of a speed-rusher than a bull-rusher. Won just about every program award voted on by teammates and coaches. Cleans up a mess at line of scrimmage.

9. Gervon Dexter, Florida, 6-6, 310

Impressive physical specimen who could develop into a starter in a 3-4 front. Can corral a ball-carrier even when it seems he is blocked. Quarterbacks could have a hard time seeing the middle over him.

10. Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-3, 286

Father, Gary, spent 10 years in the NFL. To be more than a specialist, he might have to add weight or lose weight to drop tweener label. School record-holder with 52.5 tackles for loss in 58 career games.





LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy runs a drill. AP

Late Riser

Jaquelin Roy, LSU, 6-3, 305

Where effort and strength meet. One-year starter could get better fast with more snaps and room to grow as he understands leverage. Hunts for the ball. Sets up one move with the last as a rusher.

Falling Fast

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Pleaded no contest and received 12 months probation after his arrest, for reckless driving and racing, related to a crash that killed a teammate and a football program staffer. Denied visits to teams drafting outside top 10 because of assurances he will be picked by then. Is that a bluff?

Small-School Wonder

Karl Brooks, Bowling Green, 6-3, 303

Senior Bowl participant snubbed by NFL Combine. Added four passes defended to 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles last season, when he made the last of 48 career starts. Closes quickly on the ball.