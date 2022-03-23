Ranking the remaining March Madness 2022 teams entering Sweet 16

The interminable wait is almost over: The men’s NCAA Tournament resumes tomorrow.

The defending champion (Baylor) won’t win for the 14th straight tournament, but the other three No. 1 seeds — and three other Final Four participants from last year — are still standing. So are four double-digit seeds, contributing to eight schools having a chance to win their first national championships. Six head coaches are here for the first time. Mike Krzyzewski is here for the last time. Saint Peter’s may be here for the first and last time.

An incredible opening two rounds has set up a fascinating Sweet 16, filled with unlikely and historic possibilities.

Here’s a re-ranking of the 16 teams still remaining in the tournament (in reverse order):