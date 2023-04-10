Ranking the best players in the Devils’ history: No. 16-40

In recognition of the Devils’ 40th anniversary season, The Post selects the top 40 players in franchise history. Contributions during big moments and to the triple Stanley Cup era, in which the Devils turned 16W on the Turnpike into the Exit of Champions, were given greater weight than career compilers. Coming Tuesday: Nos. 15-1.

Honorable Mention: Aaron Broten, Bobby Carpenter, Jesper Bratt, Brian Rolston, Andy Greene, Cory Schneider.

40. Doug Gilmour

Played only 83 games with Devils after he was acquired from Toronto in a 1996-97 blockbuster trade, but transformed the offense during his short stay, through which The Killer established himself as the greatest passer in franchise history. Had he not been knocked upside the head by Mark Messier in front of the Devils bench in Game 2 of the 1997 conference semis, who knows?

39. Patrik Sundstrom

The greatest Might Have Been in franchise history. Forced to retire at age 30 because of back pain, but not before Sunny, acquired from Vancouver for Kirk McLean and Greg Adams in Lou Lamoriello’s first trade, centered Brendan Shanahan and John MacLean to form one of the formidable lines in New Jersey annals. Set a playoff record (since tied by Mario Lemieux) with eight points (3-5) in Game 3 of the 1988 second round against Washington.

38. Chris Terreri

Second in franchise history with 118 victories achieved over two terms. The unsung hero of the club’s run to the epochal 1994 Eastern Conference final against the Rangers, by winning all three games in Boston Garden in Round 2 after the Bruins had beaten Martin Brodeur in the opening two matches at the Meadowlands.





Chris Terreri makes a save for the Devils in 1998. Spencer A. Burnett

37. Brendan Shanahan

The greatest power wing in franchise history, he was selected second overall behind Pierre Turgeon in 1987 and recorded 214 points (88-126) in his first four seasons before skedaddling to St. Louis on the offer sheet that yielded Scott Stevens in return. Returned to finish his career in New Jersey in 2008-09.

36. Chico Resch

The franchise’s original folk hero and fan favorite, most often the only draw in the Devils’ early years. He could play, too, sitting fourth on the all-time victory chart 37 years after leaving with 86 wins.

35. Nico Hischier

Imagine the alternate history had the Devils taken Nolan Patrick rather than Hischier first overall in 2017. With world-class skill, the captain has broken through this season, establishing personal bests with 31 goals, 44 assists and 75 points through 77 games.





Nico Hischier USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

34. Pat Verbeek

The original Little Ball o’ Hate was the Devils’ first legitimate goal-scoring threat on the wing. Recorded 46 goals in 1987-88 to establish franchise record that has been exceeded only once. Fell out of favor quickly and was sent away to Hartford a year later for Sylvain Turgeon. Oops.

33. Sean Burke

A saver as a savior, going 10-1 after joining the Devils as a 21-year-old late in 1987-88 straight from the Canadian Olympic Team to steer the club to its first playoff berth ever that ended with Game 7 defeat in Boston in the Cup semifinals. Sat out the entire 1991-92 NHL season over a contract dispute with Lamoriello and was sent to Hartford with Eric Weinrich for Bobby Holik and the pick that became Jay Pandolfo.

32. Jeff Friesen

Scored only 40 goals in two seasons as a Devil after being acquired from Anaheim for Petr Sykora, but the wing rose to meet Big Moments. Scored the Game 7 winner in the 2003 conference finals in Ottawa with 2:14 to go in the third period to break a 2-2 draw, then added five goals against Anaheim in the Cup final that included two in the 3-0 Game 7 clincher.

31. Adam Henrique

“Henrique! It’s over!” In addition, he had 25-and 30-goal seasons and 257 points (122 goals) in six-plus years in New Jersey.





Taylor Hall Getty Images

30. Taylor Hall

The only Hart Trophy winner in franchise history off of a 39-goal, 93-point 2017-18 that carried the Devils to their first playoff berth since 2012 (and the only one until this year). Dominant and charismatic, but the flame burned out quickly for the wing, who was gone within two years.

29. Ilya Kovalchuk

Had the wing been healthy for the 2012 Final rather than essentially playing on one leg because of a serious back issue, the Devils likely would have added their fourth Cup. The contract hullabaloo and recriminations ultimately were not worth it, but No. 17 was a first-team All-Star in 2011-12 with a 37-goal, 83-point season.

28. Jay Pandolfo

The Shadow who drove Jaromir Jagr to distraction was one of the finest defensive wings and penalty-killers in franchise history, and ranks eighth all time with 819 games as a Devil.





Jay Pandolfo makes a play for the puck in 2007. JEFF ZELEVANSKY

27. Travis Zajac

A bedrock piece through the post-Cup era, the center is tied for third all-time in goals (202), fifth in assists (348), third in points (550) and third in games played (1,024) over a 15-year tenure exceeded by only Patrik Elias and Ken Daneyko.

26. Neal Broten

Lamoriello’s Magnificent Acquisition, obtained in exchange for Corey Millen midway through 1994-95 and became an essential piece of the first Cup championship. Defied Jacques Lemaire a year later when the coach hastily scheduled a punishment practice while canceling a scheduled pre-All-Star break off-day, and instead went on his planned family vacation. Was summarily exiled to AHL Manitoba — but refused to report — the following season.

25. Bruce Driver

A staple on defense in the early days who became a major contributor to the first Cup championship with two-way play and power-play duties. Did the unthinkable by signing with the Rangers as a free agent a month after raising the chalice, a move that endeared No. 23 to neither side of the aisle.

24. Kirk Muller

The franchise’s first star, second-overall pick to Mario Lemieux in 1984 and leader of the brat pack that also featured Verbeek, John MacLean and Joey Cirella. Fourth on the all-time list in points (520), sixth in goals (185) and seventh in assists (335). He finished eighth in the 1987-88 Hart voting off an 94-point season (37-57) that stood as franchise record until eclipsed by Patrik Elias (40-56-96) in 2000-01.

23. Alex Mogilny

This is a ranking of Mogilny I, obviously, in which he played a significant two-way role in the 2000 Cup championship after his deadline acquisition from Vancouver before he recorded 43 goals the following season for the 2001 finalists. Mogilny II is not spoken of in polite company.





Brian Gionta takes a shot for the Devils in 2008. Getty Images

22. Brian Gionta

The Energizer holds the franchise record for goals in a season, with 48 in 2005-06. Right wing on the EGG Line with Patrik Elias on the left and Scott Gomez in the middle, recorded four other 20-plus goal seasons in his six full seasons.

21. Bill Guerin

The power wing out of Boston College as fifth-overall in 1989, scored 23 goals or more in three of his five seasons in New Jersey until he was sent to Edmonton in exchange for Jason Arnott following a contract dispute in 1997-98. A major part of the 1995 Cup championship with a big-time series against the Flyers in the conference finals.

20. Sergei Brylin

Versatile, conscientious two-way center and one of the five players who was a part of the Devils’ three Cup championships. The others are Martin Brodeur, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and Ken Daneyko, all of whom have had their numbers retired. Eleven players — including Ondrej Palat — have worn No. 18 since Brylin retired in 2008.





Colin White delivers a hit for the Devils in 2011. AP

19. Colin White

One-half of perhaps the best third pair in NHL history, with Vlad Malakhov, on the 2000 Cup championship team during his rookie season. A physical presence through 2010-11, which included a feature role in the 2003 title run.

18. Randy McKay

Right winger who graduated from the Crash Line was as tough as they come. He was character personified through the 1995 and 2000 Cup titles, whose absence in the 2001 finals after he suffered a broken wrist in Game 1 was felt more deeply by New Jersey than Peter Forsberg’s absence was by Colorado.

17. John Madden

A dominant checking center who won the Selke Trophy in 2001 and was runner-up in the balloting three times. Two-time champion hit the 20-goal mark twice in his nine seasons as a Devil after joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in 1998.

16. Ken Daneyko

Mr. Devil made his debut as a 19-year-old in playing 11 games for the 1983-84 team before he suffered a broken leg. Recovered well enough to set the franchise record for games played with 1,283. Member of the three championship clubs over a 20-year tenure, played in the Devils’ first 165 playoff games until scratched by head coach Pat Burns for Game 4 of the 2003 first round against Boston. His No. 3 was the second in franchise history to be retired.