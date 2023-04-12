Ranking best players in Islanders’ 50-year history: Nos. 1-20

In recognition of the Islanders’ 50th anniversary season, The Post ranks the top 50 players in franchise history.

Added weight is given to contributions in big moments and to The Dynasty that arguably became the greatest team in NHL history in winning four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83 and 19 straight playoff series before going down in the 1984 final.

Second of a two-part series.

20. Pierre Turgeon

The greatest “What if” in franchise history is: What if Dale Hunter hadn’t mugged No. 77 with that dastardly and cowardly late hit following his first-round clinching goal in Game 6 against the Capitals in 1993 that debilitated the center the rest of the way?

Recorded 58 goals and 132 points that season, the single-season goal total exceeded only by Mike Bossy (five times) and the single-season point total is the third highest in franchise history behind only Bossy and Bryan Trottier.

Amassed 340 points (147-193) in 255 games before GM Don Maloney sent him to Montreal in the deal that brought Kirk Muller to the Islanders.

That worked out well.

Left to right: Ken Morrow, Steve Webb, Pierre Turgeon, Ed Westall, Eric Cairns, Garry Howatt, Shawn Bates, Bobby Nystrom and Butch Goring take part in a ceremonial faceoff before a 2015 game against the Sabres. Getty Images

19. Ziggy Palffy

The deal had been struck, as we reported in June 1999, to send Palffy and Rich Pilon to the Rangers for Niklas Sundstrom, Todd “Heartbeat” Harvey and the 11th pick in the draft.

But then the Howard Milstein-Steven Gluckstern Swine Line ownership demanded that the Blueshirts’ Cablevision ownership increase the Islanders’ TV rights (among other things).

The trade fell through under scrutiny and the winger instead was traded to the Kings in a budget-slashing maneuver.

One of the franchise’s great talents, scorers and fan favorites, the Czech had three consecutive 40-goal seasons (43, 48, 45) beginning in 1995-96.

18. Ed Westfall

Self-explanatory for the classy veteran who to this day goes by the nickname “18.”

First captain in franchise history established a template of professionalism after selection in the expansion draft from the Bruins, with whom he had been an integral part of the 1970 and 1972 championships.

Exceptional penalty killer and checking winger.

He scored the third-period winner in the historic 1-0 Game 7 victory in Pittsburgh in ’75.

His should be the next number retired.

17. Mat Barzal





Mat Barzal Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

As individually talented and as dynamic a skater as the organization has ever had.

Oh, those edges. Brilliant and creative playmaker whose personal bests of 22 goals, 60 assists and 82 points were all established in his 2017-18 rookie season with Jordan Eberle on his right and either Anthony Beauvillier or Andrew Ladd on the left.

16. John Tavares

On his way to a number retirement party before he was tagged as a traitor upon signing as a free agent with the Maple Leafs after 2017-18.

Butch Goring will forevermore be the only No. 91 honored on the Island.

A franchise center selected first overall in the 2009 draft, recorded 621 points (272-349) in 669 games and scored the Game 6 first-round OT winner over the Panthers at Barclays Center in 2016 to clinch the team’s first series victory in 25 years, since 1993.

15. Pat LaFontaine

The best of the non-Dynasty guys and it isn’t even close.

Recorded 54 goals in 1989-90 during a four-year stretch in which the brilliant center scored 41 goals or more each season.

Joined the team late in 1983-84 after representing the U.S. in the Olympics, scored 13 goals in 15 games.

Tied for fifth on the franchise goal-scoring list with 287 over eight years and 530 games.

Eighth in all-time points with 566.





Pat LaFontaine NHLI via Getty Images

14. Tomas Jonsson

Represented the second generation of Swedish defensemen to join the squad, became a two-way force on the blue line for the final two Cup-winners.

Second to Denis Potvin all time for goals by a defenseman with 84.

13. Stefan Persson

Persson’s signing out of Sweden over the summer of 1977 was overshadowed by the concurrent introduction of goaltender Goran Hogosta, a countryman who allegedly was going to become part of the equation with Chico Resch and Billy Smith.

Hogosta played a total of only nine (shutout) minutes for the Islanders while Persson ascended to become an integral part of The Dynasty, teaming brilliantly on the point with Denis Potvin to run an overwhelming power play.

12. Dave Langevin

Added fiber, muscle, dependability after joining the club from the Oilers as part of the WHA dispersal draft in 1979 while owning his draft rights.

Made an immediate impact, Bammer becoming one of the most-feared body-checkers of his day while being paired with Persson through the four-Cup run.

11. Brent Sutter

A 1981-82 midseason recall at age 19 from WHL Lethbridge (you could do that in those days), became an immediate impact player for the final two Cup teams and eventually centered a latter-day powerhouse line with John Tonelli on the left and Mike Bossy on the right while recording 102 points (42-60) himself in 1984-85.

The most talented of the Sutter Clan, ranks tied for fifth in franchise goals with 287 and sixth in points with 610.

10. Bob Bourne

Holds the distinction, for better or worse, of being the first pro athlete I ever interviewed, No. 14 telling me he did not belong in this 1976-77 “B”-game exhibition against the Rangers in Long Beach.

He was right, soon becoming a top-six fixture at left wing for The Dynasty with skating ability and skill that would translate to this era.

His spectacular coast-to-coast rush in Game 5 of the 1983 division finals against the Rangers stands as one of the most memorable goals in franchise history.

Tenth all time in goals (238) and points (542) in 12 seasons.

9. Bob Nystrom





Bob Nystrom Getty Images

Known as Mr. Islander for more reasons than his 1980 Cup-winning goal at 7:11 of overtime in Game 6 against the Flyers that sent the Coliseum into bedlam, kicked off The Dynasty and boosted No. 23 into immortality.

As rugged and reliable as they came on the right side, bursting with character, that OT goal was one of four he scored in the playoffs.

Elevated his game in the postseason, recording 27 goals and 26 assists in 73 playoff games during the four-year Cup run.

8. Ken Morrow

Likely the greatest defensive defenseman in franchise history, No. 6 scored only 17 goals over his 10-year career, but got two in overtime in the playoffs, including the series-deciding Game 5 victory over the Rangers in 1984 that Blueshirts winger Don Maloney had tied in the final minute.

Joined the Islanders directly after winning gold for Herb Brooks’ 1980 miracle workers, was one-half of a no-nonsense pair with Gord Lane.

7. Butch Goring





Butch Goring addresses the Islanders crowd when his number was retired in 2020. Paul J. Bereswill

There has never been an equivalent trade in NHL history to the one in which the Islanders acquired the center from LA in exchange for Billy Harris and Dave Lewis at the 1980 deadline.

Filled the desperately needed second-line center hole to take some of the burden off Bryan Trottier and the first line that had been shut down in 1978 and 1979 playoff upset defeats.

Team went 8-0-4 to close out the regular season after acquiring No. 21 (that’s what he wore that season) before winning 19 straight playoff rounds.

Outstanding two-way pivot with a motor and attitude.

Winner of the 1981 Conn Smythe.

The one deal close to our hearts that is in the same vein: Dave DeBusschere to the Knicks from Detroit for Walt Bellamy and Howard Komives.

6. John Tonelli

Few power wingers in the league have been respected as much by his peers as No. 27, who developed from a grinding third-line left wing to an elite first-liner throughout his career.

Scored the late third-period tying goal and then also the OT winner in 1982’s decisive Game 5 of the first round against the Penguins that kept The Dynasty alive.

Hit the 100-point mark (42-58) in 1984-85, ranks ninth on the franchise ladder with 544 points (206-338).

5. Billy Smith





Billy Smith waves to Islanders fans after being honored before a 2014 game. Getty Images

As good a money goalie as there has ever been, going 88-36 with a 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage in the postseason that exceeded his respective 3.16, .895 numbers in the regular season.

Famous for his stick work in the net that spared neither teammates at practice nor Wayne Gretzky in the 1983 final.

Delivered a sneering on-air interview when awarded the Conn Smythe while sitting next to NHL president John Ziegler.

Consistent with his persona, refused to join post-series handshake lines.

Hall of Famer tops the franchise chart with 304 victories.

4. Clark Gillies

The most feared and accomplished power winger of his day, the Hall of Famer who hit the 30-goal mark six times in his first eight seasons is best remembered for destroying Terry O’Reilly in a series of self- and team-defining fights during the tumultuous, five-game first-round victory over the Bruins that proved the gateway to not only the first Cup, but The Dynasty.

Fearsome with his fists, the beloved gentle giant who scored memorable victories over Dave Schultz and Ed Hospodar preferred not to use them.

Fourth on the franchise list in goals (304) and points (663).

3. Bryan Trottier





Bryan Trottier holds up the Stanley Cup trophy after their finals-clinching win over the Minnesota Northstars in 1981. AP

In addition to the obvious, what sticks out about the legendary No. 19 is how hard he hit opponents on icing touchups.

There was no quarter given, and none expected in return.

Winner of the Hart and Art Ross Trophies off a 1978-79 in which he recorded 134 points (47-87).

Scored 40 or more goals five times, including 50 in 1981-82. Won the Conn Smythe in 1980 with the first of three consecutive 29-point postseasons.

Recorded 37 goals and 70 assists for 107 points in 75 playoff games across the four Cup runs.

All-time franchise leader in points with 1,353 (500-853) in 1,123 games over 15 years.

Could just as easily rank first on the list of a final Immortal Three of Equals.

The greatest pure sniper with the quickest release you’ve ever seen.

Set the standard for goal-scoring, getting 50 or more his first nine seasons in the league (60, five times) before back issues limited him to 38 in his final season at age 30.

All-time NHL leader with .763 goals-per-game.

Became the second player in NHL history at the time with Rocket Richard (1944-45) to score 50 goals in 50 games, getting No. 50 at 18:31 of the third period against Quebec at the Coliseum on Jan. 24, 1981, to achieve the milestone. Refused to fight, though he was dragged into one in his career against Behn Wilson during a bench-clearing brawl with the Flyers.

Scored in mid-air on a backhand in Game 3 of the 1982 final in Vancouver, the year he won the Conn Smythe.

Recorded 85 goals — sixth in NHL history — and 160 points in 129 playoff games. Hall of Fame right wing ranks first in franchise goals scored with 573 and second in points with 1,123.

The Dynasty’s foundational piece, selected first overall in 1973 following the club’s inaugural 12-60-6 season and, with Al Arbour taking over behind the bench, brought immediate credibility and respectability to the operation.

No more “Hapless Islanders.”

One of three captains in NHL history to raise the Cup four straight times, joining Rocket Richard (1957-60) and Yvan Cournoyer (1976-79).

As mean as he was skilled, could cut you down at the knees as effectively as he could make the first pass.

Intimidating at both ends of the ice.

Won the Norris Trophy three times, was runner-up twice.

Followed Bobby Orr in becoming the second defenseman to record 100 points in a season (31-70-101 in 1978-79).

Expert in running the power play, scored the OT winner of Game 1 of the 1980 final in Philadelphia with a PPG from the slot.

Recorded 56 goals in the playoffs, second most for defensemen to Paul Coffey’s 59. Hall of Famer retired after 15 years at age 34 with 310 goals (fifth in NYI history), 742 assists (10th) and 1,052 points (seventh).