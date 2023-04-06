Rangers, without Patrick Kane, come up short in OT loss to Blues

ST. LOUIS — After the Rangers won a high-scoring and emotional affair against the Lightning at the Garden the previous night, Thursday night’s matchup with the Blues didn’t have anything close to that same high stakes feel to it.

Still, the Rangers’ power play came up clutch and tied the game on two separate occasions to secure at least one point before Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen scored 1:16 into overtime to hand the visitors a 3-2 loss at Enterprise Center.

It was an uneventful contest in which there were no injury scares, which is always a positive at this time of year for teams that are playoff bound.

The Rangers have just three games remaining until the end of the regular season.

In his return to St. Louis for the first time since the Blues traded him to New York on Feb. 9, Vladimir Tarasenko knotted the game at one-all with a power-play goal early in the third period.

The Blues regained the lead off a goal from Tyler Pitlick later in the frame.

After Mika Zibanejad drew a slashing call on Justin Faulk, however, Vincent Trocheck swept in another man-advantage tally for the Rangers to ultimately force overtime.

Rangers fall to the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night. NHLI via Getty Images

The Blues, who were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month for the first time since 2017-18, happen to be one of just two teams Rangers goalie Jaroslav Halak hasn’t defeated in his NHL career.

The other is the Seattle Kraken, which Halak has not faced since the club’s inception last season.

Halak finished with 18 saves in the loss, his ninth of the season.

Artemi Panarin handed the Blues the first goal of the game at the eight-minute mark of the second period, when Alexey Toropchenko stripped the puck from the Russian wing and buried it at the other end of the ice.





Vladimir Tarasenko controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con





St. Louis Blues’ Kasperi Kapanen scores the game-winning goal past Jaroslav Halak during overtime. AP

There was a little too much puck handling and zone circling by Panarin, who had some trouble with the same thing while adjusting his game to the playoff style last year.

The Rangers were forced to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen again as Patrick Kane was sidelined for a second straight game with a lower-body injury. Holding Kane out again was out of “precaution,” according to head coach Gerard Gallant.

Kane did come on the trip, however, so he could be an option for Saturday’s matchup in Columbus.

With the 11/7 alignment this time around, Gallant rolled all seven defensemen relatively equally. Ben Harpur logged the fewest minutes with 10:30, while K’Andre Miller led with 20:10.

Under their current cap situation, the Rangers aren’t able to make any regular recalls to AHL Hartford. That’s put the team in an interesting position with the playoffs steadily approaching. The Rangers don’t have the same luxury as they did last season, when they were able to rest key players in the final couple games.

It will have to be on a one-at-a-time basis if the Rangers want to give certain players a break. Unless Kane’s injury keeps him out of the lineup for the remainder of the regular season, it’s possible to see a different player scratched in each of the next few games.