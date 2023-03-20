Rangers will be tested against Metro-best Hurricanes

After three games in seven days against the Penguins, their first-round opponent in the playoffs last season, the Rangers now have a home-and-home series with the club they met in the second round, the Hurricanes.

As daunting as the Rangers’ second-half schedule looked, this recent stretch of competition feels like it’s coming at the right time for a team that needs to be tested.

The Rangers, who are coming off back-to-back shutouts and riding a four-game win streak, have really taken off in the last few games.

It’ll look like even more of a turning point if they can carry it over against the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

“Big games are what we play for,” Filip Chytil told The Post after the Rangers ravaged the Predators 7-0 Sunday night.

The top three teams in the Metro — the Canes, Devils and Rangers — are so far ahead of the rest of the division, but separated from each other by a minuscule margin.





Chris Kreider skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. NHLI via Getty Images

With both teams still on their remaining schedule, the Rangers have a very real opportunity to move up in the standings.

They trail the Devils by five points, while the Hurricanes are just a single point ahead of New Jersey.

Nothing can diminish a 15-0 scoring streak over the last three games, or the six victories in their last seven contests, but the Rangers faced a depleted Predators team and a spiraling Penguins team.

The Hurricanes did just lose star forward Andrei Svechnikov for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, but Carolina will be the most challenging team the Rangers have faced since they got into this offensive groove.

“It’s another tough opponent.” Mika Zibanejad said of Carolina, against whom the Rangers rallied from down 2-0 in Round 2 of the playoffs last postseason to win in seven games. “But at the same time, we’ve put ourselves in a spot where we can tell when we’re playing our game and what can happen when we do that. It doesn’t matter who we play. I think a lot of it is focusing on what we have to do.

“We’re aware of how Carolina plays, but we’ll make sure that we stick to what we have to do — not adjust to them, but force them to adjust to us. I’m sure they’re saying the same thing.”





New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators. AP

The Rangers will likely have Ryan Lindgren back in the lineup on Tuesday after the defenseman missed the last 11 games with a shoulder injury.

It’ll be a full-strength lineup for the coaching staff to fairly evaluate.

Both teams probably view these next two games as a measuring stick for the playoffs.

A major difference between last season’s end-of-season test on April 12 and 26, however, is that the Rangers have Vincent Trocheck on their side of the ice now.

The former Hurricane has elevated his play in the second half of the season and will ride a five-game assist streak into Tuesday.

There’s always a chance these two teams will square off in the playoffs once again.

The next two games could set the tone for that.

“We want to play those other top teams in the league,” K’Andre Miller said. “I think that’s where we bring out our best.”