Rangers vs. Royals prediction: MLB picks for Tuesday

“Smart move Stitches, riding the middle lane on Biden and Trump. You don’t want to endanger your brand like Bud Light or Disney.” — Joe from Brooklyn

Just call me Mr. Carbon Neutral, Joe. Like Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said, “We never intended to be a part of a discussion that divides people.

We are in the business of bringing people together.”





Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to get the start against the Royals on Tuesday. USA TODAY Sports

Rangers vs. Royals prediction

The Texas Rangers are bringing people together in Arlington.

They are in first place of the AL West after taking two of three from the interstate rival Astros.

They’re in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Learn all you need to know about MLB Betting

The starters, Nathan Eovaldi and the Royals’ Brad Keller, faced each other last week.

Keller got the W, limiting the Rangers to one run over 6 ²/₃.

Eovaldi was ripped for six runs and took the L.

Taking Eovaldi in the rematch.

Play $50 on Texas.

Snakebit! D’backs 6, Cards 3. Pavin Smith’s grand salami the deciding blow. Cards gave Paul Goldschmidt the night off. Thanks. Loss. Down -117 curtfloods.