Rangers vs. Capitals prediction: NHL odds, pick Tuesday

When the New York Rangers made two big splashes at the NHL Trade Deadline, the discussion around the team was whether or not the additions of Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane vaulted them into the same tier as elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

The upside was undeniable, but there was also some risk in adding two high-ceiling offensive stars to a team that already had that box ticked and could have used some help in a couple of other areas.

It’s a small sample size, but so far, the high-profile additions haven’t worked.

The Rangers are 4-4-1 in their last nine games and only have one win in regulation in that span.

The good news for the Blueshirts is their terrific stretch of play during the winter months assured them of a playoff spot and they’ve always looked likely to finish third in the Metropolitan Division, so they have time to get things sorted before the postseason.

A strong performance against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night would go a long way to quell the nerves.

New York Rangers Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Capitals vs. Rangers prediction

While the Rangers made some news-grabbing additions at the Trade Deadline, the Washington Capitals went the other way.

The Caps, who were reeling in the weeks leading up to the deadline, decided to sell off pending free agents with an eye on improving their chances next season and beyond.

Washington traded away Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller and Erik Gustafsson, which netted them a handful of draft picks and promising young defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

Even though it seems like the Caps waved the white flag, they do still have a slim chance of playing their way into the postseason.

Washington is five points behind the Islanders for the last playoff spot and has a game in hand on the Isles, so this veteran team isn’t going to keel over just yet.

Since trading Orlov and Hathaway (the first of their series of moves), Washington’s results are 4-3-1, but the Caps have outscored opposition, 26-21, at 5-on-5 in that span.

There is some necessary context to those results, however.

While Washington deserves credit for getting results, the Caps have struggled defensively since the team began trading players away.

Washington ranks 30th in expected goals allowed and 28th in high-danger scoring chances conceded since trading Orlov and Hathaway to the Bruins in eight games.

Washington did put forth a solid defensive effort on Saturday against the Islanders, but the Capitals allowed 40+ shots in their three previous contests.

A high-event game likely suits the Rangers better than the Caps, but it’s hard to trust the Blueshirts given their current form.

Instead, a play on the Over looks like a savvy bet.

Like Washington, the Rangers are giving up plenty of high-quality scoring chances at 5-on-5 recently, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll click back into gear right now.





Anthony Mantha #39 of the Washington Capitals Getty Images

The defense has suffered since acquiring Tarasenko and Kane, plus losing Ryan Lindgren to injury has thrown the blueline into a bit of a slump.

Both of these offenses should be clinical enough to capitalize on the chances created in what projects are a back-and-forth tilt.

Over 6.5 (BetMGM)