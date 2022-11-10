Rangers use huge third period in rout of Red Wings to snap skid

DETROIT — A relentless 20-minute effort Thursday night was just what the Rangers needed to get back in the win column.

The Rangers entered the third period against the Red Wings with the score tied for the seventh time in their last nine games, a product of loose team defense of late. Behind six goals in the final period, however, the Rangers ran the Red Wings off the ice at Little Caesars Arena for an 8-2 win that snapped a three-game losing skid.

For many reasons, the outpouring of offensive was necessary. Not only to pick up a much-needed victory, but also to remind the Rangers of what can happen when they compete as a cohesive unit.

There wasn’t much east-west play from the Rangers in the final 20 minutes, in contrast to the first two periods. Instead, they were playing straight-line hockey, and they found many ways to score.

Adam Fox, who scored the go-ahead goal just over six minutes into the third period, and Barclay Goodrow led the way with a goal and two assists apiece.

The Rangers celebrate during their win over the Red Wings. USA TODAY Sports

Mika Zibanejad was skating in his 700th career NFL game. NHLI via Getty Images

Mika Zibanejad, who was skating in his 700th NHL game in the same city where he made his NHL debut with the Senators in 2011, scored his first two five-on-five goals of the season. The first, at 15:40 of the first period, gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers’ new-look top line of Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Jimmy Vesey generated some of the team’s best chances, and Kreider tied the score at 2-2 with a power-play goal midway through the second period. It was the Kid Line, however, that generated momentum at several big moments.

Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko were back in action on a line together for the first time since the preseason — and they presented a reminder of why they forged one of the most impactful units during the playoffs last season. They held the zone more effectively than any other line had in the last few games, drew penalties and tired their opponents along the walls whenever given the opportunity.

Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists. AP

Chytil and Lafreniere each finished with two assists.

The Rangers have been on the wrong end of too many odd-man rushes lately. Coach Gerald Gallant has said it, the players have said it and yet the team as a whole still fell victim to it game after game.

Late in the first period, an aggressive pinch from Fox allowed Detroit to break out on a three-on-two race, which ended with a goal off a snipe from Red Wings center Joe Veleno to tie the score at one-all with just over a minute left in the period.

Adam Fox, right, celebrates his third-period goal with Alexis Lafreniere. AP

It’s not just the rushes against, but also the sequences of carelessness with the puck. The Rangers are a pass-first team, which isn’t bad, except when it gets them in trouble. Too many times in the first two periods, the Red Wings were able to disrupt the Rangers in the neutral zone or break up clearing attempts.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller’s clearing attempt in the second period landed right on the stick of Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who sent a crisp feed to Lucas Raymond for the one-timer and 2-1 Red Wings lead.