Rangers topple reeling Canadiens for third straight victory

MONTREAL — From facing one of the hottest teams to one of the coldest teams, the results are all the same for the Rangers.

Behind three goals in the second period, the Blueshirts cruised to a 4-1 win over the reeling Canadiens Thursday night at Bell Center in front of a crowd whose passion and devotion was still palpable despite the state of the home team. The victory was the Rangers’ third in a row, while the Habs lost their seventh straight.

Jaroslav Halak didn’t give up a goal until there was a little more than five minutes left in regulation. The Slovakian netminder stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced in the win, which improved the Rangers to 22-12-6 on the season.

The Rangers, and Halak, have come a long way in just a month. For the team, there’s a cohesiveness to its game once again. The should-be wins are coming to fruition, as well as in their more difficult matchups. For Halak, the steadiness that’s expected for a veteran goalie is now there.

Chris Kreider scores on Jake Allen for the first goal of the game in the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Canadiens. AP

The tone of this game was set early on, when the Canadiens — now losers of 10 of their last 11 — failed to record a single shot on goal until there were just over three minutes left in the first period. Though the Rangers didn’t exactly capitalize on their opponent’s struggles in the opening period, the visitors skated with authority and dictated the pace of play, which carried over for much of the game.

Chris Kreider scored the first of the Rangers’ three goals in the second period while killing off the club’s bench minor for having too many men on the ice. Intercepting a pass to the top of the zone, Kreider took just three strides before he was completely out of reach of the Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj, who only could watch as No. 20 buried the puck stick side on Jake Allen for the 1-0 lead.

Jaroslav Halak makes a save as Jacob Trouba defends during the Rangers’ victory. AP

Braden Schneider celebrates with teammates after scoring a second-period goal in the Rangers’ win. USA TODAY Sports

Up until that moment, Montreal was the only team in the NHL who hadn’t given up a shorthanded goal.

Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil each scored 59 seconds apart later in the frame to give the Rangers a comfortable three-goal lead. After Schneider netted his fifth of the season on a long shot from the top of the zone, Filip Chytil whipped one home from above the left faceoff circle.

The Canadiens, who sit in the basement of the Atlantic Division with 33 points, were clearly gassed in their first home game since Dec. 17 after enduring a grueling seven-game road trip.