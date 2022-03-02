Rangers to face reality of dealing thriving Pavel Buchnevich

When J.T. Miller and the Canucks rolled into town over the weekend, the discourse centered on whether the Rangers might make a trade to re-introduce Miller to Broadway. When Pavel Buchnevich and the Blues visit Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, the discourse will surely center on whether GM Chris Drury made the right move when he sent Buchnevich away over the summer.

Six months removed from the deal, in which the Rangers received Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick and off-loaded Buchnevich before he was due to receive a long-term deal (which the Blues gave him, to the tune of four years and $23.2 million), the Blueshirts could use some scoring from the wing.

Blais, though no fault of his own, has not been a factor after suffering a torn ACL early in the season. Kaapo Kakko, who was thought ready to step into a top-six role, has achieved middling results, with five goals and nine assists, and is currently on injured reserve.

The Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich warms up before a game against the Blackhawks at United Center on Feb. 27, 2022 in Chicago. Getty Images

Buchnevich, who has 19 goals and 27 assists — both on pace to be career-highs — suddenly looks pretty attractive. If the Rangers still had him, it at least stands to reason that Drury wouldn’t have a need to go after the likes of Miller ahead of the March 21 trade deadline.

Mika Zibanejad, a teammate for Buchnevich’s entire tenure in New York, saw his growth firsthand.

“I think he even touched on it when he talked to you guys about understanding what he needs to do,” Zibanejad said following Tuesday’s practice. “That’s great to see, I’m just hoping I don’t see any of it [Wednesday].”

That includes Buchnevich turning into a reliable penalty-killer in addition to a threatening scorer by the end of last season.

There is the unpleasant reality for the Rangers that, due to their salary cap crunch, affording Buchnevich over the long term was likely out of the question. There is also the plain fact that they would be a better team with him in the mix.

“Playing with him was a lot of fun,” Zibanejad said. “I feel like I have a lot of good memories, lot of laughs. It’s gonna be good to see him and play against him.”

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Filip Chytil will be back in the lineup on Wednesday after missing the last three games as a healthy scratch.

“He’s gonna be a center tomorrow,” Gallant said. “I just wanted him to play his game.If there’s a guy I’d like to see him play like, go out there and play like Mika Zibanejad. You’re a left-handed Mika. Mika plays a complete game, faceoffs, power play, does a good job.”