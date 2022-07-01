Rangers sign winger Julien Gauthier to one-year extension

The Rangers will keep Julien Gauthier for at least another year.

The 24-year-old winger, a restricted free agent, signed a one-year extension for $800,000 on Friday evening, according to an industry source. Gauthier will again be a restricted free agent next summer with arbitration rights.

Julien Gauthier signed a one-year contract extension with the Rangers. NHLI via Getty Images

Gauthier played 49 games for the Rangers last season, scoring three goals with four assists in limited ice time. He largely played a bottom-six role when he did crack the lineup, but was a healthy scratch for the duration of the team’s playoff run.

According to a report from The Athletic, Gauthier — along with backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, another restricted free agent — had asked the Rangers for a trade. What impact the signing will have on a potential deal remains to be seen.

Georgiev and Kaapo Kakko, who has been at the center of rumors following his benching for the final playoff game against the Lightning, are now the Rangers’ only two remaining restricted free agents.