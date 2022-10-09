Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to cement his Broadway return

Jimmy Vesey parlayed his professional tryout into a second act on Broadway.

The Rangers signed Vesey to a one-year, $750,000 deal on Sunday, the team announced, marking the 29-year-old’s official return to the organization he called home for the first three seasons of his NHL career. The winding road back to New York may not have always been kind to Vesey, but the winger should be able to find a role with a Rangers team that has legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations.

Having spent time on nearly every line this preseason, Vesey most recently skated on the right wing of the second line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. He also got a look on the top unit with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. While Vesey may not be the long-term answer for the top six, the penalty-killing specialist has shown he’s capable of being plugged into multiple spots in the lineup.

“We expected that [of Vesey],” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Vesey scoring a goal and two assists early on in preseason. “Once he signed a PTO here we knew he’s a good player and what he did last year. Obviously, he’s in the mix with those guys.”

The Rangers won the Vesey sweepstakes back in August 2016 after he declined to sign with the Predators, who drafted him 66th overall in 2012, and the Sabres, who acquired his signing rights in hopes that they could lock him up before he became a free agent. All the pomp and circumstance, however, set up lofty expectations that Vesey simply couldn’t perform to.

Buffalo again acquired Vesey in July 2019 before he signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in October 2020. After he was put on waivers by Toronto, Vesey was picked up by the Canucks. He ended up playing for four different NHL clubs over the span of three seasons. In 2020-21, Vesey combined for five goals and five assists in 50 games between the Maple Leafs and Canucks.

Vesey signed a Professional Tryout Contract with the Devils last season and turned that into a one-year, $800,000 deal. He appeared in 68 games for New Jersey and posted 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).

“Obviously, we know him, we’re familiar with him,” Chris Drury said at the start of training camp. “He’s familiar with us. Guys that played here you tend to track a little more and our guys, meaning our scouts, had a lot of interest in him coming in. I think where he’s at in his career and the things he was able to do really well for Jersey last year excited us. Bottom six, big guy, good player, had a really good year on the PK.”