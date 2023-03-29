Rangers sign Filip Chytil to four-year contract extension

The Rangers have locked in one of their core young players.

Filip Chytil has signed a four-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday evening.

The contract has an annual average value of $4.4375 million, according to The Post’s Larry Brooks, for a total of $17.75 million.





The Rangers have signed Filip Chytil to a four-year contract extension. Getty Images

Chytil, still just 23 years old, has taken a major leap forward in his sixth NHL season.

He has posted career-highs across the board with 22 goals, 20 assists and 42 points in 66 games while centering the Kid Line with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko.