There will be a Game 7.

Chis Kreider’s long shot was deflected by Mika Zibanejad and popped over Louis Domingue with 1:28 left in regulation to give the Rangers a 5-3 win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night, knotting their first-round series at three games apiece.

The Rangers celebrate after Mika Zibanejad’s goal in the second period. USA TODAY Sports

Zibanejad’s tally sets up a do-or-die Game 7 at the Garden on Sunday.