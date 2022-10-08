Rangers’ Sammy Blais exits preseason game with upper body injury

Ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Islanders, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant repeated an oft-cited mantra this time of year: the goal is for everyone to stay healthy.
The Rangers, though, didn’t get through the game unscathed.
Sammy Blais, a right winger, suffered an upper body injury during the first period after taking a hit from Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov. He went to the dressing room and did not return. The severity of the injury, or whether Blais might have returned had it been a regular-season game, was not immediately clear.
The fourth-liner, who started Saturday skating alongside Ryan Reaves and Ryan Carpenter, played just 14 games last season before tearing his ACL.