Rangers’ Ryan Reaves, Gerard Gallant gearing up for Vegas homecoming

LAS VEGAS — When the NHL released the schedule at the start of the season, Ryan Reaves looked forward to one game: His return to Las Vegas when the Rangers play the Golden Knights on Thursday night.

After spending parts of four seasons with the Golden Knights, the team he often says rejuvenated his career, Reaves was traded to the Rangers in July in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, and subsequently signed a one-year extension. He said he had been watching the Rangers’ matchup against Vegas creep up on his calendar for quite some time.

“I guess a little bit,” Reaves said when asked if there was added emotion to his first game back in Las Vegas. “You’re out in the community with the fans and with the city and, you know, I have ties to the city. I’ve got a beer company. I think it’s gonna be a little extra something there. We’ll see how it goes.”

The 34-year-old winger isn’t the only member of the Rangers organization who is expected to receive a warm welcome Thursday. After serving as the very first head coach of the Golden Knights for parts of three seasons, Gerard Gallant also returned to Las Vegas for the first time since the club dismissed him just under a year ago after two-plus seasons.

Post Sports+ members, sign up to have Mollie Walker text you the latest word on the Rangers and reply with your thoughts and questions. Not a Sports+ member yet? Try it now.

Gallant pointed out that he was out of the NHL for almost two years, so he didn’t have to face his former team right away. He said the extended time in between certainly helped make his first time back a little less overwhelming.

Gerard Gallant and Ryan Reaves Getty Images (2)

There will surely be video tributes for both Reaves and Gallant at T-Mobile Arena. While it’s their first time back at their old stomping grounds, Reaves and Gallant already faced their former team once this season, when the Rangers lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Garden just before the holiday break.

Despite the defeat, the two former Golden Knights said getting that first game out of the way was beneficial.

<br />

“I think [Thursday] night will be a little interesting,” Gallant said after the Rangers practiced at City National Arena. “Seeing that building, the national anthem and the Knight thing comes up. Good memories obviously from that building. It was good that we played the first game against this team in New York a couple weeks ago. [Thursday] night will probably be a little tough, but it’ll be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

The Rangers are looking for their fourth straight win against a top-tier opponent, after twice defeating the Lightning and then beating the Oilers on Monday.

Gallant noted the Golden Knights have struggled with injuries all season. Forward Max Pacioretty is out indefinitely following wrist surgery and defenseman Mark Stone is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Gallant said it isn’t about who the Rangers are playing, however. He wants his team to maintain the same level of play it has displayed the last few games. Even though much will be made of his return to Las Vegas, Gallant wants the attention to remain on Reaves.

“You know what, the fans treated me A-1 here and the players,” Gallant said. “I had a great time here my 2 ¹/₂ years, so I’ll get ready for the game, I’ll prepare myself for the game and it’ll be nice. But it’s really about Ryan Reaves coming back here. I mean, Reavo is a fan favorite and he deserves that. So as a coach, it’s nice, but it’s not the same as a player.”