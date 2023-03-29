Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren not expected to play vs. Devils

Ryan Lindgren was a full participant in practice again Wednesday in Tarrytown, but the 25-year-old defenseman continued to rotate in instead of taking regular reps alongside longtime partner Adam Fox.

Thursday’s matchup with the Devils should mark the fourth straight game and the 15th time in the past 16 contests that the Rangers will be without Lindgren, who is still battling back from a shoulder injury he sustained on Feb. 25 on a hit from the Capitals’ T.J. Oshie.

It sounds like Lindgren won’t play for another little while. The expectation, however, appears to be that he’ll get into a few games before the postseason begins.

“That’s two weeks away, that’s a long ways away,” head coach Gerard Gallant said when asked if he thought it was important for Lindgren to get some games before the playoffs.

“So no, to me, it’s not important. But do I expect him before that? You know. He’s out on the ice, he’s doing well. Nobody wants to force anything. We’re in a position [where] we don’t have to. When he’s ready to go, they’ll let me know.





Ryan Lindgren Robert Sabo for NY Post

“It’s those funny injuries. When he’s ready, he’s ready. He’s a good kid, he works hard. I want him playing like Ryan Lindgren when he’s ready.”

Lindgren, who has never had an injury linger for this long before, would probably benefit from some game action before the playoffs.

Gallant and the Rangers have repeatedly reaffirmed their stance on not rushing Lindgren. The club has gone 10-3-1 without him, including the one game he played on March 21 against the Hurricanes, which has surely made it easier to endure his absence.

The fact that Lindgren is practicing with the team is encouraging. It also signals that Lindgren’s recovery is trending in the right direction.

Ideally, the Rangers would have their full lineup to throw at the Devils in Newark on Thursday, but it’s much more important for Lindgren to be ready for the playoffs.

The Rangers may benefit from not being at full strength for this final regular-season meeting with the Devils — especially since they play a much more complete game with Lindgren.

This way, the Devils won’t get a look at the real Rangers lineup until they’re face-to-face in the first round of the playoffs.