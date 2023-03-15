Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren misses eighth consecutive game

The Rangers were without Ryan Lindgren for the eighth straight game Tuesday night against the Capitals, the team the club faced on Feb. 25 when they lost the 25-year-old defenseman to a hit from T.J. Oshie.

After he joined the Rangers on their recent three-game road trip and participated in morning skates and practice, Lindgren did not skate with the team Tuesday morning and did off-ice conditioning instead.

It could be an indication that Lindgren took a step back in his recovery from an apparent left shoulder injury.

After practice in Buffalo this past weekend, Lindgren said he’s been getting better each day, but the injury was taking longer to heal than it did earlier in the season.

The fact that Lindgren traveled with the team could mean the Rangers expected him to be able to play in at least one of the games.

Head coach Gerard Gallant has said they don’t want to rush Lindgren back, so expect the Rangers to give him ample time to return to 100 percent.





Ryan Lindgren Getty Images

“He’s getting better,” Gallant said before the Rangers’ 5-3 win over the Capitals at the Garden. “Getting closer, but he’s still day-to-day. We’re not going to rush him at this point.”

There’s always a possibility the Rangers could put Lindgren on long term injured reserve, which would be retroactive to Feb. 25.

LTIR rules state that players have to be sidelined for at least 24 days.

If they do that, Lindgren won’t be unable to return until next Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

With Lindgren on LTIR, the Rangers would be able to exceed the salary cap. It would give the Rangers just under $3 million in their LTIR pool to call someone up from AHL Hartford, which is calculated by taking his cap hit of $3 million and subtracting their current cap space ($1,608, per CapFriendly).

Niko Mikkola has stepped in for Lindgren on the left side of Adam Fox, who the Finn was not expected to play alongside when he was acquired.

Still, Mikkola has been solid in Lindgren’s absence.

“When we got him, we knew we got a good hockey player,” Gallant said of Mikkola, who was part of the trade with St. Louis for Vladimir Tarasenko. “He’s a different type of player than Lindy, but he’s played excellent for us.”

Aside from the fourth line of Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Tyler Motte, the Rangers’ top-nine shuffled again ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Artemi Panarin, who had an assist, was bumped to the left of Mika Zibanejad (two goals), while Tarasenko (one assist) remained on the Swedish center’s right.

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck (one assist) and Patrick Kane (one goal, one assist) made up the second unit right above the Kid Line, which features Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.