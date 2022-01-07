Rangers ripped by Golden Knights, win streak ends at 3

LAS VEGAS — The setup was perfect, with the Rangers coming off three thrilling wins as head coach Gerard Gallant and winger Ryan Reaves prepared to face their former team, the Golden Knights, for the first time since the two came to New York.

But their grand return was quickly overshadowed by a heap of shoddy defense and pregame news that No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin had entered COVID-19 protocol, as the Rangers fell 5-1 to the Golden Knights in front of 18,117 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Rangers, who now venture to California for three games.

Just before puck drop, the Rangers announced that Shesterkin, who was likely going to start, had entered COVID-19 protocol. Now that the NHL has reduced the quarantine period from 10 to five days, Shesterkin will have to miss a minimum of two more games after Thursday’s loss.

Mark Stone celebrates after scoring a goal on Alexandar Georgiev during the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. NHLI via Getty Images

Alexandar Georgiev earned the starting nod and turned aside 30 of the 35 shots he faced.

The bulk of the game’s action came in the second period, in which the Rangers trailed by a goal at the start. Just 52 seconds into the middle frame, Chris Kreider wired one from the top of the circle to even the score 1-1 off probably the farthest shot he has taken this season.

The Rangers grew increasingly careless with the puck and left Georgiev out to dry on more than one occasion while giving up several odd-man rushes.

Vegas ultimately posted two goals later in the period to take a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes. Winger Mark Stone made the Rangers pay for one of the many odd-man rushes they gave up, finishing a stellar passing sequence by kicking the puck in. The goal went under review, but it was upheld.

Mattias Janmark then breezed right by Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek to pick the top corner of the net at 13:08 to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead.

Defensively, the second period was a bit of a mess for the Rangers.

At one point, Gallant switched up the defensive pairs to try and get the Rangers to lock it down. He put Hajek with Adam Fox, while Ryan Lindgren skated with Zac Jones. It didn’t help much and Gallant reverted back to his original lineup by the third period.

Former Ranger Brett Howden and Jonathan Marchessault capped the scoring in the third. Of Howden’s four goals in his first season in Vegas, half have come against the Rangers.

Alexandar Georgiev started in place of Igor Shesterkin, who was placed in COVID protocol. NHLI via Getty Images

The Rangers did come out strong under the flashy lights of T-Mobile Arena, disrupting the Golden Knights through the neutral zone and limiting their time and space at every corner of the ice in the first. Plus, the Rangers outhit the home team by a whopping 21-3 through the opening 20 minutes.

On a Vegas two-on-one rush early on, Georgiev first denied Stone before making a pad save on Alex Pietrangelo’s follow. The Rangers saw their fair share of Grade-A chances as well, posting nine high-dangerous chances in the first, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Both teams traded power plays, but the Golden Knights were the ones to capitalize.

With Lindgren in the box for tripping, Georgiev made a handful of saves before Marchessault backhanded a loose rebound in for the 1-0 score at 18:35 of the first.