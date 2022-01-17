Rangers’ resilience helping them stay afloat

Each NHL team has faced its fair share of obstacles this season, between COVID-19 protocols, injuries and the readjustment to an 82-game schedule with extensive travel, but the Rangers have yet to balk at a single challenge.

Last month saw the Blueshirts stumble through a series of games against top competition. And when the calendar flipped to January, their first significant coronavirus outbreak hit and steadily knocked player after player out of the lineup, forcing the Rangers to dip into their taxi squad of minor leaguers.

Still, the Rangers responded to nearly every disappointing loss with a redeeming effort in the next game. Just when it looks like they may come down to Earth following an explosive start to the season, the Rangers keep finding a way to stay afloat.

“I thought it was going to be a tough one,” head coach Gerard Gallant said after the 3-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center. “I really did. It was a long flight [on Friday]. The guys had 5 ¹/₂ hours [on the plane], get in at 7 o’clock in the evening, coming all the way back here and then playing the next day.

The Rangers have the second most one-goal wins in the league. NHLI via Getty Images

“But they played hard. They played a good, consistent hockey game. They played for 60 minutes, and that’s why I was really proud of a group tonight. We competed, we played well and everybody chipped in.”

After trailing by a goal at the halfway point of the third period Saturday, the Rangers got goals from Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider to secure the victory. It marked the Rangers’ 11th comeback win of the season, which was tied for the fourth-most in the NHL entering Sunday, and was their third rally in the final 20 minutes this season.

The resilient Rangers entered Sunday tied for the second-most wins in one-goal games in the league, having won 12 games by a single tally.

The Rangers finished off their road trip with a win on Saturday. AP

“We definitely go into games confident that we could win, and I think we just kept playing well,’’ defenseman Adam Fox said. “The whole game, we had a lot of chances, and you know, got some saves also [by goalie Igor Shesterkin], but yeah, we’re finding different ways to win. I think that shows the resilience of this group, and it was nice to end the road trip like that.’’

Forwards Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere are eligible to clear COVID-19 protocol and slot back into the lineup in time for Wednesday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden.

Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger were reassigned to the taxi squad, while Anthony Greco was sent back to AHL Hartford.

Mika Zibanejad’s power-play goal on Saturday extended his point streak to a season-long five games, recording three goals and two assists over that span. Since Dec. 15, Zibanejad is tied for the most goals (9) in the NHL and is tied for the third-most points (14).