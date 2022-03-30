Rangers rally for overtime win over pesky Red Wings

DETROIT — Rangers coach Gerard Gallant pointed out before Wednesday night’s game that non-playoff teams are still fighting for pride, and the Red Wings certainly accomplished that.

But the Blueshirts forced overtime behind Chris Kreider’s late game-tying power-play goal before trade-deadline acquisition Andrew Copp scored the game-winner 1:33 into overtime to take a 5-4 win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

“They’re not going to give you the game,” Gallant said during his pregame media availability. “They’ve got a lot of pride, they’re playing for the next year, contracts next year to see where they’re going to be. So they’re not going to quit, they’re going to work hard.”

And did Detroit work hard. Though it was a particularly ugly night for Georgiev, who gave up four goals on 23 shots. At one point, the Red Wings just started flinging pucks at Georgiev from everywhere on the ice, targeting the Bulgarian netminder as the Rangers’ weak spot.

The Red Wings pulled ahead, 4-3, roughly six minutes into the third period. Former Ranger Marc Staal’s shot was blocked before Adam Erne collected the loose puck and backhanded it through Georgiev’s legs.

Andrew Copp (left) celebrates with K’Andre Miller after scoring the game-winning goal in the Rangers’ 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. AP

Gallant began to shuffle his lines after that one, notably putting Artemi Panarin on the left wing of Mika Zibanejad and Frank Vatrano. But Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom was called for high sticking to give the Rangers a timely power play.

Naturally, Kreider’s quick shot banked off a Detroit skate and in to force overtime. Tracking Kreider’s power-play goals has seemingly become an every-game occurrence, but that was No. 24 for those keeping track at home.

A Detroit power play carried over into the second period with the game tied at two all, and Tyler Bertuzzi’s one-timer put the Red Wings back in front. The Red Wings power play went 2-for-3 on the night, while the Rangers penalty kill continued to look off.

Chris Kreider celebrates after scoring a third-period goal in the Rangers’ overtime win over the Red Wings. AP

The Rangers suddenly stopped taking care of the puck and became passive in the defensive zone after an aggressive handful of shifts in the opening 20 minutes. But Vatrano kept the Blueshirts competitive, battling behind the Detroit net and feeding a streaking Panarin to tie the game 3-3 at 12:15 of the middle frame.

Georgiev allowed two goals on eight shots right off the bat. Luckily for the backup netminder, however, the rest of the Rangers made up for it.

Winger Ryan Reaves, who drew back into the lineup after Ryan Strome went down with a lower-body injury, opened the scoring just under 3 ½ minutes into the game. The Red Wings responded with a goal from Michael Rasmussen, whose shot on the rush ricocheted off Jacob Trouba’s stick and bounced through Georgiev.

The Rangers took two tripping penalties, one of which the Red Wings capitalized on. After a few failed attempts to clear the puck from the visiting team, Detroit winger Jakub Vrana wired one five-hole on Georgiev, who seemingly had a good look on the play the whole way.

At the other end just 12 seconds later, the Rangers won the faceoff and Patrik Nemeth’s shot from the top of the zone was tipped in by Filip Chytil for the 2-2 score at 17:34.