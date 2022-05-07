Rangers’ rally falls short in loss to Penguins in Game 3

PITTSBURGH — The Rangers’ ‘No Quit in New York’ slogan says it all, but the Penguins had the last word this time.

After furiously rallying from a three-goal deficit in the first period, the Blueshirts ultimately fell 7-4 to the Penguins following Danton Heinen’s goal in the final frame that broke the tie and blew the roof off a deafening PPG Paints Arena in Game 3 on Saturday night.

The Rangers now trail the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday.

It took trailing 4-1 to elicit some signs of life from the Rangers after a first period that saw the Penguins have their way and score three goals within the game’s first 10 ½ minutes.

The taunting “IIII-GORRRR” chants came early and often from PPG Paints Arena, and they followed the Rangers star goalie through the tunnel as he left the ice for the first intermission. Shesterkin ultimately took a seat on the bench after allowing four goals on 15 shots, which brought in backup Alex Georgiev for his first appearance of the series at the start of the second.

Brock McGinn #23 of the Penguins celebrates his first-period goal against the Rangers. NHLI via Getty Images

Whether it was Shesterkin getting pulled, the sheer embarrassment of the way the first 20 minutes unfolded or the peskiness of the black-and-yellow filled crowd, the Rangers suddenly came alive.

Chris Kreider sent a cross-ice feed to Frank Vatrano for the one-timer that made it a 4-2 game at 6:51. The Rangers began peppering Penguins goalie Louis Domingue, and Artemi Panarin wired one from the left faceoff circle to cut the Rangers’ deficit to just one.

At the rate the Rangers were going in the middle frame, their commanding play showed little doubt that they were going to finish the comeback.

With rookie defenseman Braden Schneider in the box for hooking, the Rangers penalty kill didn’t miss a beat. In fact, it banged the drum with a game-tying shorthanded goal at 15:59.

Kevin Rooney stripped the puck and drove to the net, drawing a penalty and putting a shot on goal in the process before Andrew Copp cleaned up the rebound to tie the game at four-all.

Penguins’ Bryan Rust, right, collides with Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. AP

After Heinen’s goal at 11:02 of the third, Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter each scored empty-netters to cap the scoring.

While the Blueshirts put up five goals on Domingue in Game 2 in New York, the Penguins third-string netminder was fueled by the PPG Paints Arena fans, who took it upon themselves to show their faith in him every chance they got. Domingue was stellar in shutting out the Rangers’ three power-play opportunities before finishing with 32 saves.

The controversial calls just keep coming in this series. Pittsburgh opened the scoring on one, when Brock McGinn chipped the puck up and over Shesterkin while veteran defenseman Patrik Nemeth backed up and dislodged the net just under two minutes into the game. The initial call on the ice was no goal, but it went under review and was overturned, with the NHL citing that “Nemeth caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line.”

Penguins centers Evan Rodrigues and Jeff Carter (77) and left wing Danton Heinen (43) celebrate a goal. Archie Carpenter/UPI/Shutterstoc

Kaapo Kakko and the rest of the Rangers’ ‘Kid Line’ got it right back after the Finnish winger took a sweet feed from Alexis Lafreniere and wristed it home off the rush for the 1-1 score.

The Rangers then took back-to-back penalties and the Penguins capitalized on both. Pittsburgh winger Evan Rodrigues sent a long shot from the top of the zone that Carter got a stick on to trickle the puck past Shesterkin at 8:18. Rodrigues got one of his own less than two minutes later, when he took a loose puck off the boards and buried it for the 3-1 lead.

At this point, the Rangers were chasing the play. Pittsburgh was flying up and down the ice and gaining speed through the neutral zone, which was exactly what the Rangers said they needed to limit. A Rangers turnover in the defensive zone allowed Rodrigues to score his second of the night to give the Penguins a three-goal lead at 15:15.