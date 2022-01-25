The Rangers may be making a habit out of rallying after poor starts, but they certainly don’t want that to keep up. If it does, it could ultimately come back to haunt the current Metropolitan Division leaders.

That trend continued Monday in the Rangers’ 3-2 shootout victory over the Kings. They were outshot 11-3 and had zero even-strength scoring chances, compared to eight for the Kings, per Natural Stat Trick.

In their previous game, a 7-3 win over the Coyotes on Saturday night, the Rangers trailed 3-1 after 27 minutes. They also started poorly against the Hurricanes in their previous contest.

“We obviously want to get off to better starts and not have to play from behind, but at the end of the day we’re winning, we’re happy,” defenseman Adam Fox said. “But obviously being down after one and having to play from behind is never easy. Cleaning that up a little bit will help us for sure.”

The Rangers celebrate Adam Fox’s game-winning goal during a shootout against the Kings. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Rangers have 60 points through 43 games, the fourth-fastest they have reached that plateau in franchise history. The 2011-12 team produced 60 points in 42 games.

Their 28 wins equal the most victories in the NHL and their 60 points are the third most.

The Rangers have been dominant at the Garden, picking up at least one point in 15 of their 18 games at home. They have won five straight overall and will be back there for three games, beginning Friday against the Wild, after a game Thursday at Columbus.