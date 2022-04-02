Rangers put embarrassing Islanders loss behind them

The Rangers haven’t experienced too many games this season that merited the excrement-based descriptions used by head coach Gerard Gallant and star winger Artemi Panarin following Friday’s ugly 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

The day-after message also was apropos, with the Rangers addressing and vowing to flush that nonperformance, while looking only ahead to Sunday’s home match against the out-of-it Flyers.

“I don’t want to talk about [Friday] night, but we talked about it briefly. … Sometimes it drags on a little longer. It dragged on a little longer this morning,” Gallant said after Saturday’s practice in Tarrytown. “It’s 82 games, honestly, and the way I look at it, the quicker I forget about stuff, the better.

“But like I said, some games like [Friday] night, it lasts a little longer, and it stings a little more.”

Gallant had termed the Rangers’ lifeless play as “horses–t” after the Islanders halted their division rivals’ four-game winning streak. Panarin similarly had said through an interpreter that the team collectively soiled its pants, or something to that effect.

The Rangers were lifeless during their 3-0 loss to the Islanders. Corey Sipkin

There weren’t as many scatological or colorful quotes offered by the Rangers (44-20-5) one day later, however, with the only focus on earning two points against the Flyers, who played Saturday night against Toronto.

“We’re on to Philly. We’ve got 13 games left in the year and it’s a crucial time for us, making sure our game is in top order and we’re playing the best we can and our habits are good and we’re competing,” veteran winger Barclay Goodrow said. “We have 13 games left in the season to get our game in the right direction and feel confident in ourselves.

“We learn from it and we move on. We take the things that we weren’t happy about and correct those and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Considering the Blueshirts had won six of their previous seven contests — including impressive road victories at Tampa Bay, Carolina and Pittsburgh and another home decision over the Penguins — defenseman Adam Fox agreed that the team can view the poor showing against the Isles as a blip as long as they return to the style that made them so successful against some of the league’s top teams.

“For sure. I think we’ve done a good job all year of responding after games we haven’t brought our best effort,” Fox said. “We haven’t really strung together too many bad efforts in a row. So just another one you kind of throw away and move on to the [next] game.”

Gallant could make a couple of personnel changes or line shake-ups Sunday night, potentially adding deadline-acquired former Flyers defenseman Justin Braun or recently scratched Julien Gauthier, who skated Saturday alongside third-liners Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil. Ryan Strome also practiced and is “definitely a possibility” to play after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

Gallant added he hopes Friday’s pitiful loss can serve as a reminder for his team about the required effort necessary in every game.

“We talked about a stinker [Friday] night, and we had a stinker. They know that,” Gallant said. “The games against Pittsburgh that we played, that’s the way we have to play. If we’re gonna have success, that’s the way we have to play.

“And [Friday] night, obviously we didn’t. It wasn’t even close to that. But like I said, that’s in the past, and we’ll move forward. We’ve got 13 games left and we’ll see where we go.”