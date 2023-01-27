Rangers pull away for win over Vegas Golden Knights at Garden

The Rangers are going into their second break from game action on a high note.

Behind two first-period goals and a 34-save performance from goalie Jaroslav Halak, the Blueshirts came away with a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights Friday night at Madison Square Garden to take a 27-14-8 record into their eight-day hiatus for All-Star weekend.

The last time they had a one-goal lead heading into the third period, earlier this week in Toronto, the Rangers gave up the game-tying goal with just over 4 minutes left in regulation and then ultimately lost in overtime. This time around, leading the Golden Knights by a goal at the start of the third period, the Rangers padded their lead.

Filip Chytil, who now has 12 points in the Rangers’ last 11 games, stuck with the puck and ended up banking it off Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore to give the Rangers a comfortable two-goal lead with 5:38 left in regulation.





Vincent Trocheck (16) of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27, 2023. NHLI via Getty Images

It was a much-needed response after a disheartening finish in the previous game.

The Garden crowd was up in arms over the Golden Knights’ first goal in the second period, which cut the Rangers’ lead in half. Alexis Lafreniere was blatantly tripped by Vegas forward William Carrier and it allowed for Vegas to keep the puck in the zone before Phil Kessel scored off a tough angle at 4:57 of the middle frame.

Halak won the battle of the backup goaltenders in one of his best performances of the season. The Slovakian netminder was solid all night, made key saves in key moments and extended his win streak to five straight games.

Will Cuylle, skating in his second NHL game, engaged in his first NHL fight when he dropped the gloves with Keegan Kolesar off the second-period faceoff.





Chris Kreider (20) of the New York Rangers reacts after he scores a goal past Adin Hill (33) of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period. Robert Sabo/For the New York Post





Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden. AP

After a rough night against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, when they were on the ice for the game-tying goal in addition to other lapses, Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Barclay Goodrow came out with a bang Friday night. The line generated two goals in the first period, combined for 12 shots throughout the game, and Vesey chipped in an empty-net goal at the end of the third. But it was a rebound performance by the trio.

Trocheck collected a goal and an assist on the two plays. Notching the helper first with a move to the net before backhanding the puck off Kreider, Trocheck later scored off a one-timer after taking a feed from behind Vegas’ net from Goodrow.