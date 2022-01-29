Rangers place Adam Fox on IR, could miss All-Star game

The Rangers put Adam Fox on injured reserve Friday after the 23-year-old defenseman sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury in the game against the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Fox, who was initially labeled as “day-to-day,” will miss at least the next three games and potentially will have to pull out of All-Star weekend. He will be eligible to return as soon as Feb. 15, when the Rangers host the Bruins.

There is never a good time to lose your No. 1 defenseman, but the Rangers will have a two-week layoff after their Feb. 1 matchup with the Panthers, so Fox will have ample time to get back to 100 percent and rest up for the remainder of the season.

“Yeah, I mean, if it’s going to happen, it’s perfect timing,” head coach Gerard Gallant said before the Rangers lost to the Wild, 3-2, on Friday night. “We fully expect he’ll be back right after the break.”

The Rangers placed Adam Fox on injured reserve Friday. NHLI via Getty Images

After awkwardly absorbing a hit from Columbus’ Vladislav Gavrikov in the third period of the Rangers’ eventual 5-3 loss on Thursday, Fox went to the locker room after just one shift and didn’t return. After the game, Gallant didn’t sound overly concerned with the severity of Fox’s injury, but the Rangers would likely err on the side of caution when it comes to their reigning Norris Trophy-winning defenseman.

With Fox unavailable, Nils Lundkvist was recalled to the active roster, but Zac Jones drew into the lineup instead. Jones was paired with Libor Hajek, while Braden Schneider replaced Fox on the right side of Ryan Lindgren on Friday.

The Rangers also recalled forward Tim Gettinger and reassigned Morgan Barron to the taxi squad.

Igor Shesterkin turned aside 31 of the 34 shots he faced in the loss.

Schneider’s NHL career is just eight games old, but Gallant has already likened the 20-year-old defenseman to a veteran of nine seasons.

That veteran happens to be his Rangers teammate, Jacob Trouba, who is in the midst of his most effective season in New York. The resemblance is certainly there, with Trouba standing just an inch taller and a few pounds heavier than Schneider. But it’s their shared bulldozing style of play that has primarily drawn comparisons between the two.

Braden Schneider looks to control the pucks during the Rangers’ loss to the Wild. USA TODAY Sports

“I think that would be a perfect way to put it,” Schneider said of Gallant calling him a mini Trouba. “I think we have a lot of similarities to our games, and he’s a guy that I would like to model parts of my game after. It’s awesome that I get to watch and learn firsthand each game.”

Even Trouba has acknowledged the similarities, which also prompted him to joke about the possibility of Schneider eventually taking his job. For now, the Rangers can reap the benefits of having both Trouba and Schneider.

Schneider, whom the Rangers selected 19th overall in the 2020 draft after trading up three spots for him, has looked incredibly steady in a small sample size of games.

Skating in the last eight games, including Friday’s matchup with the Wild, Schneider said he feels like he’s beginning to settle in. He has logged the most minutes next to Patrik Nemeth, who is currently out for personal reasons, and Hajek.